God answers prayer today just as he always has. Matthew 21:22 says: “And all things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.” John 15:7 says: “If ye abide in me, and my words abide in you, ye shall ask what ye will, and it shall be done unto you.” The key to getting prayers answered is to believe and obey. You must abide in God and his words must abide in you. The Bible tells us in John 9:31: “Now we know that God heareth not sinners: but if any man be a worshipper of God, and doeth his will, him he heareth.”
There’s a story in the Bible of how the king of Syria plots the capture of Elisha, a man of God. The king of Syria was making war against Israel and his plans were continually being spoiled. The Syrian king consulted his servants letting them know where his army’s camp would be, but the man of God warned the king of Israel not to go near that location. He warned Israel’s king not once but twice. The king of Syria was troubled, thinking he had a traitor in his midst, but his servants told him about the man of God. So, the king of Syria made plans to find the man of God, Elisha, because he was revealing Syria’s plans to the king of Israel.
The king of Syria sent horses and chariots and a great army to surround Elisha’s city during the night, but Elisha was not worried. Elisha’s servant said to his master what shall we do? Elisha told him not to fear, for those who are with us are greater than those that oppose us. Then Elisha prayed and asked the Lord to open the eyes of his servant. God opened his servant’s eyes and he saw that the mountains were full of horses and chariots of fire all around Elisha’s city. The invisible army of God had more fire power than the horses and chariots of the Syrians. The spiritual army of God had chariots of fire all around Elisha. If our eyes were opened we would also see the host of angels around us protecting us from our enemy, the devil. Elisha prayed. God still answers prayer.
Bonnie Galford
Wayside