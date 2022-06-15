Melvin Casey’s heartfelt plea for readers to speak up to stop the senseless gun violence demands a response from all of us. (‘Readers, please speak up on how to solve senseless slaughters’ by Melvin Casey, The Register-Herald, June 6, 2022.
One answer is to find out how your representative and senators voted on the crisis issues in America: gun control, climate change, and housing, hunger and homelessness. Ask questions of those running for office and vote accordingly. Why didn’t the Child Tax Credit that lifted 4 million children out of poverty get renewed? Why can’t the recent gun control bill passed by the House have a chance in the Senate? Keep asking questions, following up and vote accordingly. It takes time, but it is the power of democracy in the hands of voters.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, WA