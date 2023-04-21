Commentator Maureen Dowd writes about America’s “gerontocracy” of aged politicians running the country amid declining health. She reminds that Shakespeare worried about the same thing in his play King Lear. (“When the mad lead the blind,” New York Times, 4-15-23)
Dowd passes along a theater company’s interpretation that the play is “a parable on clinging on to power ‘when leaders are too old and unwilling to step down and let others learn how to do the job.’” No, ma’m, it’s not the age of the official, it’s either the system of government or the term of office that is the danger. Power corrupts, not age.
Monarchy asks for power in the hands of one person until death. Failing democracies ask for extensions of executive power in the hands of one person. The American people stopped that latter trend in its tracks with the Twenty-Second Amendment to the Constitution in 1951.
It is just as important to provide term limits for those who make the law and interpret the law as for those who execute the law. Term limits for Congress and the Supreme Court are needed to prevent our new American aristocracy from running democracy into the ground.
They’re all crazy alright in Washington, crazy with power, not with age.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
