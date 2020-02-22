Poverty can silence people's voices

I know what poverty looks like. I have seen section 8 and food stamps and raising kids alone and with only loose change.
They were my friends. My peers. My neighbors.
But, no, I don’t know what it feels like, or how hard it is. I’ve never had to live like that.
But I can at least sympathize, though I don’t know the true difficulties. I’ve never had to plan how I was going to get to and from school if I missed the bus. I never had to eat seconds at school because I was lucky to have food at home. I never had to get any siblings ready for school or walk to McDonald’s to get Wi-Fi to finish homework.
Imagine being at the lowest, living in a state that already gets judged for merely existing.
And then people still judge you because you’re poor.
It’s rare to have a car, and if they do, they’re probably spending entire days working a minimum wage job to afford it. Work, sleep and still struggle to feed themselves and their kids.
They probably don’t have the time or money to get a new ID. It takes time, and everyone knows that time is money. On top of that, IDs aren’t even free.
IDs are crucial. To get into some buildings, an updated one must be presented. If that’s not possible, the luck is gone. If a passport from the post office won’t suffice for a valid ID, some people have to drive an hour away to even get to a DMV.
Even to vote, one of the only chances they may have to be heard, an ID must be presented. Sure, most people have them, but what about the parent that might as well sleep at work? Or the people who can’t afford their power bill? Or struggle to keep food in the fridge? Spending money on an ID isn’t as important as living.
So, some voices are lost and are never heard. They have a story, a new perspective — one that could have the power to change the political climate.
Living below the poverty line doesn’t mean they live with a below-average IQ. It’s just a community and family curse that not many people are fortunate enough to leave.
Now, I live in a place that isn’t really surrounded by poverty. I hear people talk about the poor as if they’re some kind of untamed animal, and nothing more.
Maybe they were lucky to live somewhere that had poverty hidden behind a fence.
I’ve never gone without, but I do know that people behind that fence deserve to have their voice heard.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.