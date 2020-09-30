With the end of the year nearly upon us, many are looking back at 2020 and asking to hit the reset button.
But as a great boss once told me, don’t look at challenges as problems; look at them as opportunities.
Considering the toll that Covid-19 has had on the health and financial security of our neighbors, I want to discuss opportunities for our area that will help us emerge stronger on the other side of the pandemic.
I want us to use the lessons learned from the pandemic to build a smarter future for the Beckley-New River Gorge region.
For too many years, our best and brightest youth have questioned their future here.
We have competed with the fast-growing economies of bordering states, and we have lost much of our workforce to jobs that are more financially rewarding in nearby cities.
But the quarantine has made cities feel small.
With many working from home, there is a renewed appreciation for short commutes and wide open spaces for enjoying fresh mountain air.
But how do we sustain the lure of rural life after the pandemic?
It’s likely that we have a limited window to recruit.
Due to the influx, there is a real demand for housing.
The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is working on a plan to attract high-tech remote workers, but a lack of housing stalls us.
The opportunity is ripe for investors and developers to get on their horses and ride as fast as possible to build up our housing inventory.
We have an available workforce surrounding the mining industry that will provide builders, plumbers and electrical engineers that can be utilized to build housing and warehouses for the new business sectors that await us.
The pandemic has caused many to plan their travel closer to home, creating a demand for our hotels and recreational offerings.
Our local businesses are experiencing a trickle-down effect.
With outstanding outdoor opportunities, the Beckley-New River Gorge region is the perfect landscape for an adventure-based economy.
We have an authentic Appalachian culture that can be highlighted to develop genuine experiences.
When we connect local crafters and artisans to our adventure offerings, then we begin to establish interconnected experiences that work together.
Think of Asheville, N.C.
They have an ever-expanding arts and crafts culture that we can emulate utilizing Tamarack and through the growth of our Appalachian Maker’s Market, organized by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.
There is an abundant network of both makers and buyers who seek festivals to attend.
Like Asheville, we have similar transportation assets including a regional airport and three major highways that run through our town.
We also have many higher education campuses to serve students.
Beckley has the opportunity to become a great college town. College towns provide high levels of education and good incomes.
They contribute a population of forward-thinking students that stimulate the economy.
Beckley can become a pedestrian-friendly downtown with open-air markets and walk-up windows for coffee and food. Concepts like these have become especially popular in light of the pandemic.
Urban sociologist Jane Jacobs argues that increased street traffic – day and night – not only helps communities flourish socially and economically, but also has a self-policing which deters criminal and antisocial behavior.
If we want to compete with other active towns, then we must have bikeability.
Smart towns help residents use traditional bikes and turbo bikes to get around.
Part of becoming a more vibrant region requires that we build, repair and maintain an abundance of sidewalks, paths and trails.
In doing this, we can truly optimize the work that Active Southern West Virginia (ActiveSWV) is currently doing to improve our community’s health.
A healthy food environment is also vital to the well-being of a community.
It can grow and diversify an economy when we expand our local food systems and eliminate food deserts.
Supporting the West Virginian grown brand and farm-to-table restaurants not only promotes health but also puts dollars back into the community where we live.
Health allows people to be more productive and work longer, which is also good for the economy.
By creating a culture of healthy eating and active living, we can address our challenges of obesity and diabetes.
We must also pressure our leaders to continue their work in solving the substance use disorder crisis plaguing our communities.
Many institutions and high-tech companies seek green energy to meet their carbon neutrality standards.
If we want to compete in attracting these forward-thinking companies, we must have renewable energy projects to showcase.
We made strides earlier this month when Raleigh County commissioners voted to offer a PILOT to the state’s first solar farm.
And at our Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority, we have been diverting all of the landfill’s methane gas to engines that generate up to 1.3 megawatts of electricity, which is enough to power 1,300 homes.
More projects like these canlead us to the prospects we want to attract.
We must also continue to combat discrimination on all levels.
Investing in diversity, inclusion and equity is one of the best ways to grow an economy.
Toughening laws against discrimination has helped, but ensuring people are hired into diverse and inclusive teams in our government agencies, businesses and nonprofit organizations works better.
We are positioned for growth. The real test is whether we let our challenges become our problems or make them our opportunities.
Let’s emerge from 2020 making our voices heard on the issues that, if solved, make southern West Virginia the crown jewel of our state.
Michelle Rotellini
is Executive Director
of the United Way of Southern West Virginia