I am pleased to report that I survived the great, global Facebook meltdown of 2021 – whew! – a full six hours of being denied the latest cat video, a half dozen irresistibly cute baby photos, marketing pitches for products and vacations I either have no interest in or cannot afford, and, of course, an accusing finger pointed at the acerbic, self-righteous and unhinged political rant of some lunatic from the other side of the aisle.
In fact, I hadn’t noticed the pending apocalypse until a couple of news alerts beat an electronic path to my cellphone door. I shrugged my shoulders and continued stitching together the day’s report. The complete and final destruction of the world would have to wait. Besides, we had too much news already and would have had trouble wedging the story into what little space remained. At best, a brief on 5A beside the obituaries. Thankfully, the IT engineers in Menlo Park, CA., emerged victorious, setting the world back on its axis – with the appropriate tilt.
I am something less of a casual Facebook member these days, perusing my friends’ activities before nodding off for the night or posting a handful of our stories. So, no, there was no hyperventilating, no beads of sweat when the news broke. My life and my business are not dependent on whether Facebook is up and running.
Don’t get me wrong. I like Facebook – well, I like the potential of what it could do to advance civilization and, truly, bring us into a global community for healthy and interesting conversations. But Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg chose a different path, separating us into our own echo chambers, into our own tribes, allowing us to see and hear only what pleased us, only what we already believed, what we knew to be the truth – even when it wasn’t. Contrary opinions and facts be damned. And it was all by design.
As such, I have become less of a partner that the Facebook algorithms can leverage. For instance, I have a cellphone picture of my second daughter who visited recently. She is smiling, pretty as ever, and holding her cake, one candle lit. I have been meaning to post that, but the actual date of the celebration is deep into the rearview mirror, now, and Jordie is back in Denver. Posting is, well, not quite so urgent.
You see, I have become a lollygagger. And a quick review of my activity proves my point. Last month, three posts. The month before that? Four. Not exactly a frenzied, frantic pace.
I use Facebook for what I thought long ago it was intended – to stay in contact with friends and to record a bit of my life so that those buds and pals all around the world could marvel at how tall the kids had grown. On that level, Facebook is pretty handy.
But deep dives into someone’s “independent research” on who stole the 2020 election (breaking news: it wasn’t) or all of the nonsense surrounding the vaccines? I’ll pass. I have subscriptions to a handful of major American newspapers and magazines whose reporting I trust.
So, no, I am not the guy who is getting pulled into a rabbit hole of conspiracy theories that align with far-fetched, cockamamie stories pulled from some neurotic nightmare or intentionally misleading Facebook post. I have no fear of mysteriously becoming magnetic from having taken the Covid vaccine and I do not have grave concerns about how the government is injecting microchips into my blood to track my every move.
First of all, my movements are not all that interesting. And second, neither are yours.
For the record, I know that Barack Obama did not fake his citizenship to become president, that Jeffrey Epstein was not murdered in prison to cover up his criminal network, that there is not a single group of people who secretly control events and rule the world together, and that Satanic sex traffickers do not control the government.
Come on, people. Get a grip.
On Tuesday, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told lawmakers that the company systematically and repeatedly prioritized profits over the safety of its users with little concern for the impact on society. Not only did she raise concerns about Facebook’s influence on the mental health of children and teens, but also on national security risks – think the January 6 attack on the Capitol – perpetrated by the spread of misinformation.
Haugen’s testimony was disturbing and serves as a warning. For those who want to believe that our country, our democracy, can survive whatever it is we are going through, well, that battle is being waged. I pray that facts, science and truth win the day.
But there are no guarantees.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.