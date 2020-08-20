Growing up, making a trip to the Post Office was nearly a daily trip. Since we lived a little off the highway, the Post Office was one of the buildings we seemed to visit the most. It was how we got our mail and how we sent things away. It was walking into the small building and being welcomed by the smell of cardboard and old books. It was the excitement of taking a peek at the new stamps. It was trying to wake up early in the morning just to catch the office workers in time to pick up a package.
It was an experience, and somewhere that probably still has my fingerprints stuck on something.
At first, I don’t think I understood the luxury of having a Post Office I could walk to. One that was about a 15-minute walk away, or one that was still in my tiny town. Even when I was about 10, I remember walking into the Post Office and being greeted by the postmaster by my own name. I remember seeing her peek around the window before I entered, seeing who was at the door so she could get their packages out for them. It was a little piece of community. Some gathered there just to gossip, others to gasp and talk about the bills being too high.
Then one day, my hometown Post Office was shut down. We were all transferred to the neighboring Post Office. No one was very happy. But we still had a Post Office.
Nowadays, I’m seeing politicians fighting about Post Offices. Who knew that the Post Office would turn into a political party dance? The Post Office was hoping to receive $10 billion from congress, but the president has admitted to trying to slow down that process. The issue many politicians are having with the Post Office is mail-in ballots. Some are critical about how safe or secure mail-in ballots could be, even though electronic voting systems are increasingly vulnerable to attacks. But unlike casting a digital ballot, Americans use the Post Office far more frequently. Have people forgotten that this institution is a necessity? I don’t understand the hatred, and I certainly couldn’t imagine a world without them.
The Post Office is not to be blamed for the current political season, but they seem to sure be hauling the fault. Why hold back the funds they need to function for a political stunt? The Post Office really isn’t a luxury that can be pulled by a string like a treat. It certainly isn’t red or blue, either. I never thought I’d see the day where something like this happened.
At the end of the day, I understand why some are suspect of mail-in voting. But instead of trying to defund the Post Office, maybe those in power could do their job by coming together and create a bullet-proof plan with voting. I know that’s a crazy idea, but the Post Office situation is a little crazier. I mean, they’ve known about voter fraud for a while. I know they’re all in their houses in quarantine. They have time to think of a new plan that isn’t as silly as slowing down delivery of mail.
I grew up at the Post Office. And, yes, it’s worth defending, no matter the political party.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.