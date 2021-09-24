Whether Bridge Day happens this year or not, it will not be the same event as it has been in the past. The jumpers have been persuaded to cancel, the rappelers are probably not far behind and with the mask mandate imposed by the National Park Service and federal government, attendance to the event is going to be severely cut down.
It would be a blessing to cancel the event this year, not because of Covid, but because of poor planning. To make us stand out there, possibly in the rain, and look at each other and wonder where the people are would be cruel and unusual punishment. The Bridge Day committee, county representatives and state officials have failed us for the second year in a row. They have failed us in planning. They have failed us in infrastructure. They have failed us in funding.
As the vendor representative for the Bridge Day commission, I am disappointed in our community and officials in Fayette County. We have been meeting monthly since early spring. We canceled the event in 2020 due to the uncertainty of Covid-19 and not knowing a lot about the virus. In 2021, we sat around the table and discussed registration numbers, whether we would obtain a permit from the national park and if we should be charging rafting buses for crossing the bridge. Our “health and safety team” waited until the last minute to offer a list of requests to have a safe event. The list totaled $112,000-plus. If this was a concern of committee members, they should have been voicing such needs much earlier.
Local officials attended the meetings and expressed concerns about the event but never once offering suggestions or solutions on putting forth a safe event.
State officials held press conferences weekly, knowing the Delta variant was coming and going to hit this area harder than the original virus did, yet the only defense offered until last week was to go get the vaccine. The “Save Our Care” program and finding adequate staffing for hospitals could have been foreseen weeks ago. Providing physical beds is going to take some time to accomplish but will be needed before this event will be able to be held in a safe manner.
One of the arguments about not having Bridge Day is all the virus that will be brought into the area. Well, I have news for you. It is already here. It has been brought in through all the visitors who have been visiting the area throughout the summer. It has been brought in by all those who have been visiting the beaches, crab houses, music festivals, fairs, bowling trips, fishing trips, football games, visiting relatives and thousands of other trips that have been taken this summer. There has been nothing that anyone has done whether masked or not to stop the spread of this disease. Nor is there going to be. Covid is the new flu. We are going to have to learn to live with it. We are going to have to build our infrastructure to sustain a higher hospitalization rate to give those who choose to tough it out and treatments to take care of those who have a rough time of it and, yes, bury those who don’t make it. We need to do a better job with this new flu than we did with the old flu. West Virginia had the fourth highest death rate in the United States in 2018, according to the CDC website. We know that 2019 was a bad flu season before Covid hit but the numbers are not posted for that year. We need to encourage people to get the vaccine, not shame them for being hesitant in doing so. We should be rewarding people for getting vaccinated, not with prizes and money but with the freedom from masks, the ability to go to shows and events and live a normal life like we started to do in July. I don’t mean mandates or vaccination proofs, just common-sense and positive reinforcement for doing the right thing. You know, the same way you would teach a toddler or a new puppy.
Until officials get together, hopefully vaccinated and unmasked, and work through the changes forced onto us by the Covid virus and make the “necessary” changes and figure out the infrastructure needed to make the event feasible in the future, there may never be another Bridge Day. It has always been a risky event. Whether it be base jumpers breaking limbs, busloads of visitors getting into an accident or, God forbid, something much worse, we have never been prepared for a catastrophic event.
Covid numbers are on their way down. In two weeks, they will be even lower. Life will go on, and another season will come and go, whether Bridge Day happens or not.
Officials will have a lot of work to do to rebuild the trust in those who participate in the event. For me and my business, I will not be participating for the foreseeable future, even though our business would never have existed without it.
— Phillip Peelish of Fayetteville owns Wild Mountain Soap Company.