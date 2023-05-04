I get mail. Lots and lots of mail.
Each and every day, and some days more than others, an average of somewhere north of 250 emails await my attention when I sit down and sign in to the work computer. More emails arrive throughout the day. In total, right around 350 to 400 pieces of correspondence that I must deal with one way or another in fairly short order.
The delete key is my friend.
No, it is not my favorite responsibility, weeding through the thicket of pitches and propaganda, balderdash and blather, to find the little nuggets of news, locally generated, that serve an important role in keeping the public informed of what is going on in their communities. But it is satisfying when that tiny piece of gold shows its face.
No newspaper has the capacity to cover it all so those notices of an art show, a concert series, a school function at the local elementary school, a public meeting on affordable housing, a graduation ceremony, a silver anniversary, a grand opening of yet another cupcake shop, a special birthday, a fundraiser and all the rest are aces. Appreciate them. Keep them coming. And, like I said, we will dispense with the drivel in the daily search for the informative and print them in the paper and post them online. That’s part of what we do. And we’re glad – even honored – to do it.
But, yes, speaking of drivel, most of what pops into my inbox is mere mumbo jumbo, a growing proportion of which consists of campaign propaganda from a whole slug of chest-thumping Republican candidates. They are all white guys, if you haven’t noticed, seeking statewide election for attorney general or governor or the U.S. Senate, jobs paid for by taxpayers across the map who ought to be a little more concerned with the anemic return on their investments because they are not retiring anytime soon off that personal income tax cut the governor pushed through the Legislature this year. Well, not unless they occupy the same tax bracket as the governor and his inner circle of good ol’ boys and sycophants.
Nonetheless, in their campaign literature, the candidates du jour pitch their deep red conservative bona fides, swearing allegiance to their MAGA idol, quoting scripture and railing against the progressive “woke” agenda, whatever that is, because, well, they don’t like progress, I guess.
“STATUS QUO” may as well be their bumper sticker.
Or how about this: “WE LIKE BEING LAST!”
And you know what? Many of these charlatans will get elected.
Well, thankfully, the daily dive into the deep well of emails is not unlike jumping into some long and twisting rabbit hole of conspiracy theories, one nonsensical narrative construct after another, meant, I know, to lure readers and the unsuspecting into some dark world where no one can be trusted. Typically, I just laugh. And I can laugh pretty loud.
Not that politicians don’t humor me, but an item landed the other day that had one colleague saying, “Damon is enjoying his job today.”
Of course I had been weeding my way through one political pitch after another when I came across this headline: “West Virginia crowned 4th most dishonest state in America.”
Say what? Says who?
Well, this little poll came from something called BonusFinder.com – which bills itself as the No. 1 gambling bonus comparison site where bonus dollars can be had from any one of numerous sports books just for signing up to fritter away a person’s life savings.
So that stupid poll was the hook. And because I wanted to check the sourcing of the poll, to see if it could be trusted, I clicked on the link which took me to that gambling website.
I have no interest in gambling, have been to Vegas but only once and only for a conference. I have spent a few sessions at the horse and dog tracks – a long time ago, BC, as in, Before Children – and did OK. I left with my shirt.
But it should be said, folks, that with an election coming up – well, not until next year but candidates are out there lying even as I write – you might want to flip on your critical thinking brain cells, look past the R or D behind a candidate’s name and question the goods he – again, no shes – is trying to sell.
And that poll?
• 94 percent of West Virginians have felt the need to lie about their level of education – the most common lie in West Virginia.
• 48 percent have admitted they lie most often to friends over family, spouses, their bosses or even strangers.
• West Virginians were least likely to lie about the number of people they’ve slept with.
• And 55 percent of West Virginians think they are good or very good at lying.
Believe it? How much? No and None are the correct answers.
All the same, the political candidates, one and all, want to know.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.