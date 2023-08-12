Instead of looking out for the best interest of the citizens of West Virginia, our politicians care more about coal, oil and gas company profits. It doesn’t matter that these industries are harmful to the environment or public health.
Our politicians should be working to reduce our dependency on polluting industries like coal and gas fired power plants. Instead, they work to save the power plants that contribute to the climate crisis and pollution.
The political leaders in West Virginia are living in the past, the coal industry is dying. They should move on to the future.
William Bisset
Maxwelton
