I am a young person who moved to Beckley four years ago. Since moving to the inner city area, I’ve had an issue with my neighbor leaving his dogs out all day and for extremely long periods of time during cold winter months. The barking is nonstop. The police have issued two citations and now are refusing to continue to make the owner put the dogs up so they don’t disturb the peace and quiet of the neighborhood.Myself and some of my neighbors have called and they have still yet to do anything.
The police do not care that this neighborhood is being run into the ground. They don’t care about keeping our streets safe. They focus on “following too closely”; they focus on “not using your blinker.” These are things I see them pull people over for all the time. But they can’t stop an animal owner who chains his dogs up to the front door (in a fenced-in yard).
There are ordinances in the city of Beckley about barking and howling animals not allowed to be harbored, and I am furious. I have written to the mayor and the owner of the property as well and the chief of police and cited the ordinance. But what they do is come beat on my door and threaten to throw me in jail for complaining. Beckley Police Department, do better. People deserve to live a quiet and peaceful life in the city, and the police have an obliugation to enforce any city code. And not threaten to throw me in jail because I make a complaint every time it happens.
The ordinance is I. Chapter 13 Animals & fowl — Sec. 3-12 section B states the police are to notify and and the owner is to take whatever steps necessary to make it stop.
Instead, they threaten me.
Brandon West
Beckley
