Whether paid a high salary or low, all police officers everywhere have a legal and moral obligation to do their job in a manner respectable to all people. Infractions acknowledged and certified by legal jurisprudence result in the departments being sued, but it’s the taxpayers who pay, not so much the guilty sector.
My solution is both to increase their pay when they conduct themselves properly and to “dock” that pay when they’re naughty boys and girls.
Establish a Federal Police Merit Fund, giving all officers a bonus at the end of each year, amounts paid in proportion to rank. Then, when successful misconduct suits are filed, deduct those amounts from that fund. Since it would be a singular fund for all officers, it would compel the responsible officers everywhere to police the corrupt ones everywhere.
Most importantly, this may compel all officers to treat people, all people, right and not to be so trigger happy – especially regarding a particular demographic – when encountering situations some may consider “tense.”
I might also add, further innovations and training in non-lethal take-down techniques and equipment, mandating body cams on all officers, allowing citizens to film all police-civilian interactions, and establishing civilian-run officer review boards all across the nation with the power to vet officer candidates and to terminate unsatisfactory active officers and whole department staffs, would also help the overall cause.
Feel free to copy and spread this message to others.
Keith B. Anderson
Bluefield