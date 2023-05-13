There has been plenty of news about the bad behavior of some in law enforcement in West Virginia. But Mountain State residents know the majority of those working to serve and protect us are trying their best to do their jobs responsibly. It isn’t easy, as WalletHub’s “2023’s Best and Worst States to be a Police Officer” reveals West Virginia is ranked 49th.
Alaska and Arkansas may be worse, but not by much. West Virginia is ranked 48th for opportunity and competition; 45th for law enforcement training requirements; and 37th for job hazards and protections. Here we are 51st (yep, the familiar “dead last”) in median income growth for law enforcement officers, and 47th for state and local police-protection expenses per capita.
No wonder we have such a hard time recruiting good, bright young people to fill the gaps in law enforcement agencies.
Those who have been paying attention to the news about poor decisions and bad behavior by those in positions of authority at some of our law enforcement agencies will note that ranking of 45th for training. For that metric, WalletHub considered police officer hours training required; whether a state allows or forbids police work before basic training; continued professional education hours required; police officer education requirements; states’ laws (or not) requiring officers to be trained to respond to mental health, substance use and behavioral disorder issues; and requirement of de-escalation training.
Meanwhile, two of our neighbors — Maryland and Ohio — rank in the top ten best states to be a police officer. From many of our communities, those states are an easy commute (or an easy move). WalletHub notes compensation, benefits, training and protections make a big difference for potential officers, but also that “Officers are more likely to be attracted to police departments that steer clear of scandal and corruption and that are transparent with their communities.”
Given how hard agencies going all the way up to the West Virginia State Police are going to have to work to reach that point, it may take some time before new recruits are banging down the doors looking to apply. City councils, county commissions and state lawmakers can take care of some of the items on our to-do list. But it will take a significant culture shift to make a real difference.
