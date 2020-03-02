Please take advantage of 2-1-1

As I stated in my column last week, here at the United Way of Southern West Virginia, we are very fortunate to have our own 2-1-1 specialist, Marsha Shonk. Marsha daily helps people in need and is able to direct them to the services they need. She is very passionate about her work and totally committed to bringing whatever resolution she can to problems those in need in our community are having. She has stated that even if you or your family don’t have a need for help from 2-1-1, you probably know someone who does need that help. We don’t know what problems other people face on a daily basis, but please know that 2-1-1 is there to help.
I was so happy to hear that reading last week’s column about 2-1-1 spurred some calls to Marsha for help. She is always willing and ready to help anyone in need, so I hope more people will take advantage of this program. I want to share with you some more examples of how 2-1-1 has helped people in our community.
2-1-1 can help in a disaster relief situation. On Sept. 13, 2018, Marsha worked with the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce to find support for hurricane disaster relief. They were able to work together to locate two warehouses that could store large quantities of water and cleaning supplies and three shelters open in southern West Virginia for victims of the hurricane. These were Catholic churches in Princeton, Bluefield and White Sulphur Springs. Marsha later that day received a call from a woman who evacuated from Wilmington, N.C., who needed a shelter that would take her dog. She was tired emotionally and physically. She was 10 miles south of Beckley, so Marsha called the Bluefield shelter, who were willing to take her and her dog, so Marsha gave her directions and by calling 2-1-1, the woman received the help she needed.
2-1-1 can help with food needs. In November 2018, a Wyoming County man called the 2-1-1 hotline saying he was in desperate need of food. He said he had no food in his apartment, but his neighbor was making chili and was going to bring him a bowl for dinner. He had no vehicle and stated that the food would need to be within walking distance for him. Marsha started calling churches to see if they could help him. She was referred to the Wyoming County Food Bank in Mullens and explained the man’s situation to them. They delivered four food boxes to the man in need that very day! In April 2019, a woman called the 2-1-1 hotline for electric bill assistance. Marsha learned while speaking to her that her two grandchildren, ages 7 and 9, had been dropped off to her by their mother the previous October. Since she is not the legal guardian for these children, she is not able to get any assistance, which is making it very difficult for her to care for them. She mentioned to Marsha that one Saturday, all she had to give the children to eat was a half cup of peanut butter each. After work that day, Marsha personally delivered four bags of student weekend food as well as some other food to the caller’s house.
You can see from these few examples what need we have in our community and how calling 2-1-1 can help. It is never too late to help the United Way of Southern West Virginia meet the needs of those in need in our community by being a hand raiser and a game changer and making a donation or pledge. You can pledge conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or mailing your contribution to United Way of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
Nancy Kissinger is this year’s
United Way Campaign chair.