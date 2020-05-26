Good afternoon Gov. Justice. I trust you are well and willing to hear me.
I am a resident of West Virginia, one of those who was born, educated through high school and left here ASAP. That was five days after graduation for me in 1958. You were in elementary school. Also, I am one of those who returned here after retirement. You see, we tend to have these beautiful childhood memories that may very well not reflect the reality of what life was like, only your childhood perceptions. There’s something about the place that tends to keep you here even though you can see clearly the many, many problems that grown folks just don’t seem to be interested in working on.
You see the apathy. The worn-out, tired reactions of people who may have lived their whole life here. Now, of course, when I say “you” I really mean me and others in a similar lifestyle. I doubt your perception of reality is anything other than a slight resemblance to something someone may have said or you may have overheard at some point.
As a 79-year-old African American mother, grandmother and great grandmother who is familiar with the variety of names given to me by white people, I plan to stay here and fight for what I want – simply, a longer life. You see, my coal-miner grandfather lived until his mid-90s and I recently began to think of that age as my goal.
A few years ago, I began to look for other places to live as the lack of cultural activities and opportunity to meet and interact with a variety of people was a bit depressing. Fortunately, I found a way to get out of the state regularly and do things that I enjoyed with others and continue living here. The worldwide pandemic confirmed, without a doubt, right here is the best place I could be.
This town has lost so many people during the past 15 years that I can see six empty houses from my porch, go out for a walk or run and maybe see five people in an hour or more and not be close to anyone. This natural lack of contact is what helps keep me and others safe.
We already know from history this coronavirus does not go away by spreading fairy dust. We can see the results of such actions in the number of reported U.S. deaths. History showed us what happens when the desire to open up too early overrules facts. Our ability to think just a little bit lets us know, that death number must be larger because of various reporting regulations, mobility and lies.
If the human race is to survive, we must not try to quickly “return to normal” while we do not have a proven way to control any part of this pandemic that recreates itself.
This is a new world we are living in and we’d better open up the mind and start recreating the ways we do things. Create a “New Normal.”
You can see local people are already working together to make new ways of doing things. They are small business people working to help each other survive. It is the big corporations that are doing the opposite and showing a lack of concern for its employees by demanding they work and possibly taking back pay already given. You know that’s rather inhumane. You don’t need to be like that and open the state up to the possibility of growing infections and deaths.
Make the lives of West Virginians your priority. Afterall, if we’re not here to work, no one earns money.
So, I expect you to help me with my goal of “Staying Alive and Healthy” by taking it easy and keeping the state closed for a bit.
Thank you in advance for myself and others who might agree with me. I appreciate it.
Jean D. Evansmore
Mt. Hope