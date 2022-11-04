Early voting for the General Election started Wednesday, Oct. 26, and runs for 10 days ahead of Election Day on November 8. Today is the last day of early voting. Have no doubt, in this election, your vote matters. On the ballot is Amendment 2 – a proposal to make a radical change to West Virginia’s Constitution. If the amendment passes, funding for our first responders, public education and local services will no longer be constitutionally protected.
Amendment 2 is titled the “Property Tax Modernization Amendment.” Sounds catchy, but its name is where the niceties end. At stake in Kanawha County is $61 million in revenue that supports the Kanawha County Board of Education, the sheriff’s department, the ambulance authority, the public transportation system, every municipal government and the Kanawha County library system. Likewise, in Raleigh County, the protection that provides $16.7 million in funding for public safety and local government could be lost.
In 2021, the Raleigh County sheriff’s department and municipal police departments responded to 58,685, or nearly 96 percent, of all law enforcement calls. Similarly, paid and volunteer fire departments responded to 8,800 calls. And the Raleigh County Commission has to spend more than $2 million each year to house prisoners.
If Amendment 2 succeeds, local public safety will become subject to the ever-changing political whims of the Legislature. Because that is exactly what a vote for Amendment 2 does – it takes decisions away from local leaders and sends them to the Capitol.
The proponents of Amendment 2 say, don’t worry, the Legislature will find a way to backfill revenue for schools, counties, cities, and the services they provide – but any fleeting promise to fund local services only lasts until the next time the Legislature convenes in Charleston.
But don’t take my word for it. When asked point blank by WCHS news if the Senate could guarantee future funding for local services, Senate President Craig Blair stated, “We can’t guarantee what any future legislature may do.”
And there you have it. That is a promise I believe.
Amendment 2 plays politics with public safety. If it passes, we all lose. That is precisely why funding local services are enshrined in the state’s constitution.
It says a lot that the loudest voice against Amendment 2 is Gov. Jim Justice. Gov. Justice sees Amendment 2 for what it is – a corporate tax giveaway that will defund local services and bootstrap the state with a $600 million annual debt payment. He’s absolutely correct.
In my view, at its core Amendment 2 is nothing more than a corporate tax giveaway handed over at the expense of local government and West Virginia families and small businesses struggling to keep up with 8 percent inflation and skyrocketing utility bills.
So, when you go to the polls, ask yourself a few questions: Should politics come into play when deciding how many deputy sheriffs and police officers are on duty protecting our community? Should a legislator from another part of the state decide if our school’s sports team deserves a new field or scoreboard? Should the type of safety equipment a volunteer fire department provides its members be the subject of political impulses and whims? I say no.
And I will proudly vote “no” on Amendment 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.