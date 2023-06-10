My granddaughter and I go every week to the library for toddler story time. She started going when she was 2 years old, and we have learned a lot about sharing the toys with other toddlers, listening to the storyteller, learning to do crafts and coloring, and picking up and putting away all the toys. It is delightful to watch the interactions with toddlers – they play and enjoy each other without boundaries and restrictions. At times it is bittersweet for me as this will probably be the last of the six grandchildren I have taken to the library for story time. I will miss these outings probably much more than my granddaughter will.
The beginning of the year ushered in the Chinese New Year and the children learned all about how children in another place celebrate this holiday. During the Chinese New Year, each child receives a red envelope with money inside to bring prosperity for the coming year. Each of the children at story time were given a red envelope with play money inside. At the age of three, my granddaughter does not realize the difference between real and play money. Her eyes lit up as she opened the envelope and proudly proclaimed she had 60 dollars. The entire way home, she talked excitedly about taking the money home and showing her mother her 60 dollars. Ideas were rampant as to how she could spend her money. I smiled to myself when thinking of the innocence of youth and the simple pleasures that do not cost a dime.
The next day, I took my 5- and 7-year-olds to the library for their story time. They also received a red envelope with money. They were very excited as they waited for their envelope and the money inside. As they ripped open the envelope, their extreme disappointment permeated the air as they realized it was only play money.
I thought about what only a couple years does in changing the attitudes of children and the loss of innocence. The 3-year-old is so excited about her money, and the 5-and 7-year-olds are extremely disappointed because it is just play money. It is all a matter of perspective.
How often does our perspective as an adult influence how we enjoy life. Do we often have such a jaded outlook that we totally miss the sheer joy of the simple things that have no material value and cost nothing? We could take our play money and imagine all the wonderful things we could do with it – use our imagination and envision what fun it would be taking our granddaughter on an imaginary shopping spree. I am absolutely positive my 3-year-old would be delighted to tightly hold my hand and walk down the imaginary aisle filling the shopping cart full of wonderful goodies. What a delightful way to spend an afternoon!
Several days after the trip to the library, my granddaughter’s aunt came to the house to visit. She was bemoaning the lack of money she had until her next payday. My granddaughter patted her arm and enthusiastically said. “Don’t worry, Auntie, I have 60 dollars you can borrow.” Isn’t it great she doesn’t mind sharing her wealth either – play money enough to share with everyone. Life viewed through a 3-year-old’s eyes and mind – isn’t it inspiring?
The next time the pressures of life weigh you down, go to the closet where all the board games are stored and take out your Monopoly game. Reward yourself with some money – plenty of money in each color. Sit down and take a deep breath, close your eyes and imagine what you would do with all your money – pay all your bills, buy a new car, go out to dinner with your family to the restaurant you could never afford, buy the outfit you have wanted for the longest time. Just enjoy yourself for that brief time with your daydreams and wishes taking flight. After you have spent all of your money, count your blessings. You probably have more than you realize, and they far outweigh all the troubles burdening your mind, body and soul.
Play money of many colors – a small price to pay to revisit the years of your youth when your imagination and sense of wonder took you anywhere you needed to go.
