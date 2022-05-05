When one plants a flower, it seems to grow more when one almost forgets about it. Give it what it needs to thrive, and it will do just that. All one needs to do is give it space and give it time. Then one morning, one will wake from sleep and look to the window and find that the plant has grown so much that it’s nearly ready to be repotted and placed into a bigger home to grow even more. Which means that it’ll receive an even greater chance to thrive and grow strong.
Sometimes, what’s fun about plants is seeing what they’ll look like later. It’s about guessing what color their blooms will be or if it’ll be of any unique nature.
But they’ll always grow in silence. It’s simple, never loud.
And if they were able to speak, would they tell when they were to bloom? Would they describe their color? Or would they say anything at all? If they were to say something, flowers might not be as beautiful as we know them to be. They wouldn’t be as bright, pastel or earthy as we know they should. They would be confused as to where to place their leaves or blooms, or even worried to even bloom at all.
It would be a disgrace if they were able to speak and listen. They would ask and we’d give them opinions on what they should do and how they should look once they grow. We’d do this even though everyone knows that this is something that they were created to do. Something that they would know best. Yet, if opinions got in the way of earth, it wouldn’t be as amazing to see.
And even though it would be a disgrace for them, we still beg others for their opinion on our lives and what we should do. We tell them our plans and dreams, thinking that their opinions won’t affect our mindset and what we’re capable of doing. Instead, it hinders what we’re truly capable of and the beauty that we can create. With opinions, there are now expectations of what should do done, how it should be done and what it should look like.
Before letting others know our plans, we were excited and confident. But once people know, these plans begin to turn muddy with each conversation. Maybe it’s only in silence that we are able to truly grow and thrive into what we’re supposed to become.
“A seed grows with no sound, but a tree falls with a huge noise. Destruction has a noise, but creation is quiet. This is the power of silence. Grow silently,” Confucius said.
And if plants can grow into something so colorful and amazing without letting others know, then why can’t we?
Currently, we live in a world where it’s almost common curiosity to let others know our plans and desires. It almost feels like we owe it to them to let them in on little pieces of life. But why?
Maybe, like everything the earth creates, there is a power in growing in silence. Or, maybe, just living in silence. Though, in this world, it seems nearly impossible.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.