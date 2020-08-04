As we have learned these last few months, navigating college in the time of Covid-19 has given us a new definition of what it means to work – and to live – in ever-changing times.
The WVU system has strong plans for delivering instruction this fall to best serve the needs of their campus communities. You have seen now that the plan for Morgantown is undergoing another change to best accommodate the needs of their large campus, while plans for WVU Tech (Beckley) and WVU Potomac State College (Keyser) will move forward with the previously communicated plans for in-seat course delivery to best serve their smaller campuses.
WVU Tech’s return to campus plans remain unchanged.
I want to let you know that our plan for instruction delivery on the Beckley campus has not changed. You can find more information on our Return to Campus page.
We will begin classes as scheduled on Aug. 19. Our academic and billing calendars will also remain unchanged. Housing move-in plans will continue as previously planned, with scheduled move-in dates beginning on Aug. 6. All of these details are available on our Return to Campus page.
There is one significant change that I would like to share. We’ve made the difficult decision to postpone graduation ceremonies for December 2020. Students graduating in December, as well as those May 2020 graduates who indicated that they wanted to attend our December 2020 ceremonies, will have the option to attend commencement in May 2021.
I know that there is a lot to take in this year. It is certainly not how any of us expected to be approaching the fall. But I also know that, as Golden Bears, this community is strong. This community is smart and resilient. And, together, we will get through this.
I will be recording a Campus President update that will be shared with campus to reiterate these plans and information. We will also have a campus meeting (date and time forthcoming). If you have questions, please submit those to techrelations@mail.wvu.edu.