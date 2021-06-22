Two plus two equals three. This doesn’t add up, just like the words and actions of the City of Beckley don’t add up.
The city can’t get enough lifeguards to work New River Park Pool, and it isn’t because of low wages. The pool needs significant maintenance, but there is no money available to repair it. Over the last year, council members have asked for funds to help local businesses and beautification efforts in their wards, but were told money was not available. Half of our city parks are rusting away for lack of paint. The city can only pave our streets every 25 years because of a lack of funding. The city wants to tear down the Roche Lab building on Prince Street because it will require $1 million to repair and the city doesn’t have the money.
Now, the city wants to purchase the Zen’s building and an empty lot on Neville Street and lease it to a For Profit business. The city says it needs “skin in the game” to help attract businesses to downtown Beckley. The cost? $1 million. The mayor states the funds are available in the General Fund to purchase the building and that the public would be surprised at what the city can do financially. There is even funding to pave more areas for downtown parking at around $12,000 per parking spot, despite the fact the current lots stay half empty.
None of this adds up. Residents see all problems and are told they cannot be addressed due to funding. Clearly that is not the case at all. The city priorities are the real issue, and improving our city isn’t one of them. The reason the city doesn’t have “skin in the game” downtown is because it moved code enforcement, the municipal court and the IT department from downtown to the edge of the city and then tore down every downtown building they can to create parking.
No, the residents know what the city can do financially, what the residents don’t know is why the city isn’t working for them.
Danielle Stewart
Beckley