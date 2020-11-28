Before we can debate the growing body of evidence that suggests our school children may, in fact, be safer from coronavirus by attending classes rather than by hanging out at home all day, we must take into account the health and safety of everyone who steps into our schools, from kids to teachers, cooks to bus drivers, janitors to administrators.
To get to that comfortable place in the near future, to carry forward the confidence that we are doing our very best to protect one and all, Gov. Jim Justice and his pandemic team need to advance a public health strategy focused on our schools. So far there has been nothing – other than providing PPE – a major disappointment if we are truly interested in advancing educational achievement in the Mountain State by attending to the intellectual and social needs of each child. As it stands, there are too many instances where we can’t even get the kids to school safely.
While the governor has made in-person instruction a priority even as coronavirus cases have soared in the state, his support seems, at best, merely that of a cheerleader on the sidelines who knows the team could have prepared better for the game ahead – but, yes, he’s there, at least, to cheer all the same.
The weekly Department of Education map released Saturday afternoon shows 17 counties in orange and five more in red – meaning, if school were scheduled to start Monday, 40 percent of the school districts across the state would have been prohibited from holding in-person classes this coming week.
Not that school officials and children are not accustomed to staying home and missing weeks upon weeks of in-person instruction. For some schools, that has become the standard rather than the exception.
We all share in that failure. But that doesn’t mean we cannot improve our grades.
Here is what the evolving science from various sources says right now, 11 months into this pandemic: Children tend to have milder cases than adults, but, yes, they can transmit the virus. There is growing evidence, however, that says children’s susceptibility and ability to infect others varies by age, with older kids’ experiences being closer to that of adults. Variables exist, of course, and that should move us toward erring on the side of caution. But just know that in parts of Europe and Asia, schools have been open for months.
What are the lessons we could learn, there?
A strategy would provide a temporary move to online education for older students, who more easily transmit the virus and may be better able to manage online learning.
But that would allow ample room and the opportunity to keep elementary and special needs kids in schools – with additional staffing for teachers.
From almost any perspective, having schools open is better for the social, emotional and educational well-being of the child. The question then becomes: What are we prepared to do to make in-person learning a reality?
Certainly, parents should still be given the option to opt out in favor of distance learning for their children.
But for those who want in-person instruction for their kids? Well, the governor has to figure out how to get that done. Evidence is available, now, to help the governor and his team take steps forward.
We have said it before, but we can’t simply react to this plague – or, as the governor says, keep “running to the fire.” We have to get out ahead of it.
Can we institute a regular testing regimen for each and every school in the state that borrows from some of the best practices across the country? Can we use pool testing to improve the odds of finding asymptomatic carriers without adding to the cost of running a lab on each and every sample?
Is the governor prepared to give school districts more funding to hire teaching assistants – to get more helpful hands into classrooms where our younger children need caring attention from real, live people?
A UNICEF report published this month said evidence shows that “with basic safety measures in place, the net benefits of keeping schools open outweigh the costs of closing them.” Citing data that shows infections at schools are often traced to off-campus transmission, Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently called schools “one of the safest places” for children.
Yes, for the very cautious, a vaccine is on the way. Perhaps by mid- to late 2021, we will have achieved herd immunity through a shot and a booster.
But we cannot give up the time between now and then to simply let our kids languish in our indecisiveness.
Nor can we sit on the sidelines, pom pom in hand, and hope for the best.
The governor needs to develop a strategy and get into the game.