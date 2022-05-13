A recent letter to the editor from Jeff Semenske regarding a nature preserve near Beckley prompts me to respond with a clarification.
The new preserve in the Piney Creek Gorge is owned by the West Virginia Land Trust (WVLT), a private nonprofit statewide conservation organization. To date, WVLT has conserved almost 20,000 acres in almost half of West Virginia’s counties, including 20 preserves that are being developed for public access. The Piney Creek property sets aside roughly 1,000 acres near Beckley, and will become part of the trail network that provides a gateway to the New River Gorge National Park.
As a land trust working to protect land permanently and make it available to the public for non-motorized recreation, our goal for each preserve is essentially the same: We work with partners to restore forests and streams, while providing safe and enjoyable trails. This work involves extensive coordination with government agencies, partnerships with non-profits, county commissions, and local groups, and a lot of fundraising. We don’t charge for access, or any other non-commercial uses. We believe that private land conservation can contribute significantly to West Virginia’s economic future.
We are an organization staffed by professionals in natural resources management (wildlife management, silviculture), ecology, land acquisition, outreach, and communications. We are one of the small fraction of land trusts nationwide that have met high standards of national accreditation.
WVLT recognizes the recreational value of hunting and knows that it is often a useful wildlife management tool. Our preliminary plan is to allow bow hunting for deer under permit, subject to certain safety restrictions, much like we do at our preserves near Morgantown and in Doddridge County. We follow many of the guidelines that have created safe and successful urban deer hunts within the city limits of many municipalities.
With proper management, local support, and strong partnerships, the Piney Creek Preserve will be a valuable addition to the recreational economy of Beckley and Raleigh County. We are looking forward to our property offering a diverse range of activities to residents and visitors alike.
Rick Landenberger, Ph.D.
West Virginia Land Trust
Morgantown