How often has an important project seemed ready to roll when any good it might do is brought to a screeching halt by a problem with federal red tape?
Certainly here in West Virginia we know that story. That may be why it was U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who chaired a hearing of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee to discuss what comes next for permitting reform.
“Permitting reform is essential for more reliable and affordable energy and to make our country more secure and competitive,” Manchin said.
We won’t diversify our energy portfolio and become more energy independent if we continue to hold ourselves back.
Manchin has been at this for a while, though, having been forced to pull permitting reform language from a bill last summer, only to have some of it included in the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023.
“Congress took a meaningful step forward in June with the Fiscal Responsibility Act … with several common sense reforms that I know had bipartisan support from our committee members,” Manchin said. “That included firm deadlines to complete reviews, requirements that agencies work simultaneously on a single environmental review, and several others. But there is still much more to do.”
Work remains on electrical transmission and the national grid. There are pipelines to build. Land (or water) will be needed for other energy projects.
“While the debt deal shrunk NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) review timelines down to no more than two years, as we all know, litigation on the back end can add many more years to the permitting process after agencies complete their work,” Manchin said.
Again, we know that pain all too well here in the Mountain State, but progress is being hampered all over the country. Manchin and other committee members must be tireless in pushing for reform that ensures when we are ready to move forward, King Bureaucracy gets out of our way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.