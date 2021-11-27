Just as these gatherings are designed to do, the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority’s Economic Summit, held in Beckley a week ago last, mixed some uncomfortable and inconvenient truths about the state of our “human capital” with an entirely rosy outlook based on leveraging the potential of outdoor recreation to boost the local economy.
Yes, the water ran hot and the water ran cold.
But underlying it all, it seems, is how we are doing at slowing the spread of a highly infectious and deadly viral disease and how that reflects on our collective capacity to deal with equally troubling societal problems.
It should come as no surprise to anyone in these parts who is measuring all things southern West Virginia that our track record with this viral disease is as bad as our grade for attending to self-inflicted wounds. With the virus, we trail the state and the state trails the nation.
None of that is good news for the region – whether trying to help along an economic recovery or tending to humanity.
We, too, see the possibilities of building an outdoor recreational economy, not only because they are difficult to miss, but also because so many people, civic organizations and local governing bodies of one stripe or another are pulling – with a great sense of urgency – in a similar direction. That, in and of itself, is necessary and encouraging.
The great outdoors, in spades in these parts, can be leveraged to establish a base for tourism and attract outdoor recreation enthusiasts. If young people are made to feel like they have a role, all the better to convince them to stay and put down roots.
But as those folks start examining what kind of neighborhood they would be moving into, they might be attracted by the affordable housing, by the friendliness of the people across the street, by the proximity to a challenging trail or rock climb or whitewater run, but how could they ever ignore the fact that barely more than half – 51.2 percent at last count – of all West Virginians are vaccinated against a highly infectious known killer, Covid-19?
It’s not as though folks have not already taken a look – and looked away. How else to explain research that says the region’s population, having been in full retreat the past several decades, is expected to shrink even more at a rate north of 0.6 percent annually over the next five years.
As written in the region’s economic outlook report, prepared by Dr. John Deskins and his people at West Virginia University’s Bureau of Business & Economic Research, the entire region will continue to struggle with net out-migration, too – i.e. people leaving – and high mortality rates that stem from multiple underlying causes, like dying from a drug overdose.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) released preliminary data in April that noted a substantial surge in overdose deaths – 1,275 in 2020 compared to 878 in 2019. What would prospective move-ins have to say about that 45 percent increase?
Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that as overdose deaths jumped nationally by nearly 30 percent during the first year of the pandemic (April 2020 to 2021), that number jumped 62 percent – 1,6000 deaths – in West Virginia.
What does that say about our efforts, our ability, our conviction to curb a decades-long problem?
What does it say about us that we have a workforce participation rate of 55 percent – the lowest of all 50 states – and that it has been that way since at least the 1970s?
What does it say that West Virginia has the lowest percentage of adults with a Bachelor of Arts degree? That too many of our high school graduates are ill-prepared for the rigors of college when they set foot on campus.
Yes, the Covid pandemic laid waste to much of our economy in these parts a year ago March – 20 months ago. Make no doubt that there has been residual and lasting damage, real and psychological, but there has been a strong recovery, too, that shows up in employment measurables.
And all of that is good.
But as long as the state’s vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the U.S. and the rate here in southern West Virginia is even lower, than we shall remain in a world of hurt, our capacity for productive work and positive results seriously tested by a lack of broad-based participation.
The despair will deepen and we all know where that road leads.
So while we do the good work of making plans to build a recreational economy, as we try to attract remote workers to our state, as we build a tourism economy with many thanks to a national park just up the road, we must pledge ourselves to the more difficult and generational task of improving people’s health, getting them an education and providing a more powerful draw than the allure of illicit drugs.
Only then will our state’s economy be set on tracks where significantly more people can jump on board. And only then will we capture the imagination of youth, here and elsewhere, who will decide that this is the place for them and their talents.