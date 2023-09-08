I hear people say the Republican Party has changed. The truth is, they are the same right wing radicals they have always been, supporting only the rich. The only difference is they have turned what is left of their party over to an unhinged, xenophobic, openly racist would be dictator named Donald Trump.
People wonder why Republicans are not speaking out against this indicted criminal. Some say they fear his reprisals. I think they have found a fool that will openly say what they don’t have the guts to say, but really feel in their hearts. I have tried to understand Trump’s attraction to voters. He is not attractive, witty or personable. His speeches have nothing of substance to them. He just criticizes and insults anyone who doesn’t agree with him.
The only factor that stands out is race. He appeals to the most abhorrent among us and is clearly a proponent of white supremacy. His racism is not only directed to African Americans, but Mexicans, Asians and anyone who comes from what he refers to as s-hole countries.
Any ordinary citizen that has committed far lesser crimes than Trump would be in prison, yet there is every indication he will be the Republican candidate for president of the country he has divided and is trying to destroy it from within.
Lord help us!
Tom Rapp
Beckley
