In the coming weeks, hundreds of high school graduates will walk across stages to accept diplomas. As proud family members look on, they will accept the proverbial sheepskins, switch the tassel and smile for the cameras.
Meanwhile, those in the audience will squirm in their seats — striving not to feel uncomfortable in stifling gymnasiums and auditoriums. I know this because I have been on all sides of the commencement aisles, so to speak, as a proud grad, an onlooker and a keynote speaker.
When asked to speak at graduation for my high school alma mater many years ago, I was honored, nervous and worried. Vividly recalling the heat of my high school gym when packed with wall-to-wall bodies, I knew that listening politely to a commencement speaker was akin to an exercise in withstanding torture.
So I endeavored to keep my speech short, sweet and to the point. I knew many of the grads that year, and was honestly proud of each and every one, but I also knew it was a day of celebration. And fanning oneself while sweating profusely does not usually evoke joy and smiles.
● ● ●
My parents, I believe, were as proud as any at the knowledge that I was the commencement speaker.
My mother helped with my attire – a navy suit paired with a creme blouse. Normally, I wouldn’t mention my ensemble, but it’s important to note I was wearing layers and long sleeves in an extremely hot gymnasium. This knowledge worried me in the days leading up to the big event.
“I’m going to melt,” I recall telling the husband the night before graduation. “I’m going to faint from heat exhaustion on stage, in front of hundreds.”
“Don’t lock your knees or you will faint,” he replied.
I was confused, and pressed for an explanation. He explained that locking one’s knees while standing can cause fainting, and then went on to list examples of people he knew who’d dropped to the ground after standing for an extended length of time.
Great. Something else to worry about.
Then, in the tradition of husbands everywhere, he added the final nail to my stress coffin with a simple question: “Have you even finished your speech?”
The answer was no. But it was only because I was waiting for inspiration. A lightning bolt of creativity that would elevate my speech to prominence and influence the graduates and audience to forget the heat, the humidity and the crowds and be inspired to leave the gymnasium intent on greatness obtained via the path of making the world and our communities a better place.
And so less than 12 hours before the big speech I sat down at the computer and began compiling my thoughts.
I finished around 5 a.m.
● ● ●
After less than three hours of sleep, I awoke to begin preparations for D-day. Finishing the speech in the early morning hours – during the height of sleep deprivation – I knew I needed a proofreader and editor. With no time to lose I drove to my parents’ house.
Walking in the front door I handed the pages to Dad, asking him to make sure it was inspiring – or, at least, coherent, with no major grammatical errors.
As Dad headed into his office Mom ushered me into the kitchen, intent that I “have a good breakfast” with such a big day before me. I wasn’t opposed to the meal since it included Mom’s famously delicious butter gravy and biscuits.
Midway through breakfast, however, I had to ask for a tissue. My nose had started to run and I began having difficulty breathing. Suddenly, Mom and I looked at each other, then, in unison, at the centerpiece on the kitchen table.
“Peonies!” we yelped. I jumped away from the table while Mom grabbed the vase and moved it to another room. My horrible allergy had kept the offending flowers in the yard for decades but, since I no longer lived at home, my parents had brought a vase of the fragrant blooms inside.
Sniffling, with Mom patting my back for comfort, Dad walked in to the kitchen, handed me the pages, and announced, “You’re good. Only one mistake, and I fixed it.”
● ● ●
Less than two hours later I sat on the stage at my old high school, waiting for my time at the lectern. My eyes were red from lack of sleep, I still couldn’t breathe and I had an unnatural fear that my knees were going to lock the minute I stood up.
Scanning the excited crowd, however, I realized the day was not about me – or my speech. The graduation ceremonies were simply icing on the cake for the graduates’ years of hard work. My role was to pat them on the back for a job well done, and, hopefully, motivate them to move forward with their dreams and aspirations.
An hour later I was back at home. My speech was over, my mother was proud and I was helping the husband as he built a retaining wall in our backyard.
Since my day as a speaker, I have learned there are no simple words to prompt others to greatness during the length of a commencement address.
The best we can hope for is to inspire our upcoming generations to go forth with a good heart and good intentions in a world filled with peonies, hot suits and an occasional breakfast of butter gravy and biscuits.
