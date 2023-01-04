In the Legislature about to begin business, 119 of 134 West Virginia delegates and senators are Republican. I’m sure a handful are RINOs that don’t want to be left behind, but the numbers are still overwhelming. The first day of the 2023 Session is Jan. 11 and I wonder … is anybody paying attention? Does anybody care?
America is in dire straits. Our nation’s immigration system and southern border are totally controlled by Mexican crime cartels. An iuncreasing number of innocent American citizens are murdered by fentanyl poisoning – NOT overdoses. And every state, to include West Virginia, is a border state. It’s not racist. It’s a war and we are losing. The good news is there is something everybody can do.
Republicans are traditionally considered “Law and Order” and I think a polite reminder in the next couple of weeks is in order. It takes five minutes from anywhere to let your elected officials know what you are thinking. It’s not enough to just vote. You have to get involved.
Soft-on-crime, no-accountability pablum policies are destroying our nation and to tell you the truth, I don’t see anybody moving with a purpose. Make your voice heard and follow up.
The recent death of a Mercer County teen has brought attention to a bill that is collecting dust in the West Virginia House of Delegates Judicial Committee. This bill could seriously impact family assisted crimes that currently go unpunished. I encourage you to read House Bill 2365 and voice your opinion to all the committee members and your own delegate. Squeaky wheels get oil, and an uninvolved electorate is un-American.
Time to get involved.
Paul Dorsey
Green Valley
