Even to the untrained eye, the mission of Fruits of Labor appears simple: Provide robust support in a safe place for adults recovering from substance use disorder through training and service in the culinary arts with hefty doses of patience. The hard part, of course, is for the students to stay the course, believing in one’s self worth and showing up – reliably and consistently – day after day, to be a part of an enterprise bigger than oneself. Doing it for yourself, yes, by all means. But also for the team.
These are lessons for all – and for all to share liberally.
Fruits of Labor is a remarkable southern West Virginia success, and we should take some measure of pride that one of its restaurants is just down the street, right here in Beckley, and four others spread across the regional landscape, if only because that mission of paying attention to those in difficult straits speaks to a thread of character in these parts – something that is good and decent and caring in this place we call home. It is a powerful statement that speaks clearly and loudly about the nature of a place and its people.
Now, with Thursday’s ribbon cutting at its Raleigh County location, Fruits of Labor has opened a pizzeria in the basement of its restaurant downtown. Yes, that should create more foot traffic. Yes, that should provide a gathering spot for WVU Tech students. And, yes, that should take this city a step closer to being a cool little college town. Those are all nice sidebars.
But more importantly, Tammy Jordan – the brains and visionary behind all of what Fruits of Labor has become – just created a few more jobs for people who are trying to crack old, bad habits, and she has an evidenced-based program to help.
How good is that?
That’s two thumbs up. Way up.
