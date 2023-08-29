As a new downtown emerges in Wheeling through the $35 million Downtown Streetscape project, the pieces of the past that need to be removed are the city’s antiquated parking meters. It was a relief this past week to learn that all members of Wheeling City Council are in agreement.
“This is a state-run project, but the state has given us some latitude to set the overall parking policy,” Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott said of the Downtown Streetscape project. “We’re definitely not leaning towards putting (the parking meters) back.”
It would make no sense to do so. With new sidewalks being poured, re-installing meters would be a step in the wrong direction. The world is moving toward a cashless, digital approach to parking, and Wheeling is right to head in that direction.
In fact, the direction the city is seeking — free two-hour parking that would be monitored through an auto-chalking system — seems to hold promise.
“I was just recently on vacation in July in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and I saw an auto-chalk system,” said Councilman Ty Thorngate. “I think this would help alleviate some issues where we would have police or parking enforcement people going around chalking tires.”
Parking revenue had for years been tied to the Center Wheeling garage, but no longer. Keep moving toward eliminating the meters and making parking more accessible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.