I think I woke up and realized that parents and those older than me are humans. I mean, real life, breathing humans who are good at adapting and have lived the same life as I have. And sometimes, most of the time, they’re right. Like how they said that tomato sandwiches are good on a summer day, homegrown food is some of the best, days go by fast, and life isn’t easy but how seeing people grow and flourish in whatever they may do makes it all worth it.
And as much as a past 12-year-old doesn’t want to admit it, they know what they’re talking about.
Getting older is a weird idea. Some folks are starting a family, some are trying to start a family and other are just experiencing. While everyone is on their own tracks, no one knows more than another, and no one ever will. And to think that parents, grandparents and all generations found themselves in the same wave. They dreamed of the life they wanted, moved into a place of their own, wanted to start a family of their own, picked out names for their children and argued about who the baby would look most like. It seemed simple. It seemed perfect. Yet, they were just young adults figuring it out, hoping life would teach them more.
Then years and maybe a few kids later, the hair has gotten grayer, or even disappeared, but they’re still the same person. It’s only time and life that have changed. Maybe it’s made them anxious, ready to handle any situation, or down because nothing seemed to work out. But no one can get rid of who they really are.
It’s still confusing to try to understand how much people go through as they travel through life. It might be good, might be bad. But still, they’re still here.
I think I realized how strong they are, now that I’m getting older. They were at the same place I was, had the same fears and dreams of what could be. Sometimes it worked out, other times boulders blocked the way. Still, they had successes, failures, lessons. They experienced and lived.
Growing up, it seems as if parents weren’t real people. They had always given advice and said they knew, but it was difficult to think of them as someone who was once young and real.
But now, it’s easy to understand why some things happened and others didn’t. It’s easy see their ways, knowing who they are and what they’ve lived through. It’s easy to think that maybe they know what they’re talking about and that maybe tomato sandwiches are a staple (among other things).
Wow, parents are real?
