Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.