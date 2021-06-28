There is renewed hope for federal and state funding for the long-delayed King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway projects in southern West Virginia.
Although Republicans and Democrats are still wrangling over the bipartisan infrastructure deal that was reached last week between President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators led by Joe Manchin of West Virginia, all indications at this point suggest that the deal is still likely to be approved.
If the deal goes through, federal dollars will be made available to continue construction on both the King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway projects.
While we caution that nothing is official until the deal is passed by the full Congress and signed into law by the president, the outlook for new highway funding looks promising.
Manchin, now one of the most powerful lawmakers in Washington, confirmed last week that the tentative infrastructure deal reached with Biden will include funding for the construction of new segments of the King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway.
Although Manchin does not yet know if the $1.2 trillion package will include enough money to actually finish the King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway – an unlikely possibility – the tentative deal will certainly provide enough funding to allow for the construction of additional segments of the two four-lane corridors.
Here in Mercer County, work is expected to wrap up later this year on a $50 million segment of the King Coal Highway, which will allow the future Interstate 73/74/75 corridor to interchange with Airport Road. Assuming the infrastructure deal is actually passed by the full Congress, work would then likely begin on a new segment of the interstate corridor allowing it to continue well past Airport Road.
Manchin said he expects the infrastructure bill to pass the U.S. Senate with the support of at least 65 senators or more. Of course, the devil is in the details, and no deal is final until it is approved by the full Congress. Still, the fact that much of the contentious green energy components of the measure originally sought by Biden have been removed from the deal is a good sign that it will likely garner more Republican support.
The deal does include $7.5 billion for electric charging stations and electric school buses and transit buses, but otherwise largely focuses on true infrastructure, including roads, bridges, freight rail, broadband, water and sewer. That’s what an infrastructure bill should be, and we see no reason why Republican lawmakers would oppose new school and public transit buses.
There was a second big highway infrastructure announcement last week, and it came from Gov. Jim Justice.
The Republican governor confirmed that more than $200 million in road bond money is being earmarked to finish a section of the Coalfields Expressway from Pineville to Welch. This means that McDowell County, after years of waiting, will finally get a four-lane highway.
“We are going to some way, some how, do everything we can to complete the Coalfields Expressway,” Justice said of the new four-lane corridor that will eventually connect I-77 and I-64 from Beckley to Route 23 in Virginia.
Justice said the money was raised by the sale of Parkways Authority bonds on June 9. The sale brought in $423 million, which was $90 million more than expected because of favorable investor response. Of that amount, $203 million will be used to construct a section of the Coalfields Expressway that will take the new four-lane corridor from Pineville in Wyoming County to Welch in McDowell County, according to the governor.
By announcing this significant state funding investment in the Coalfields Expressway, Justice effectively made the plan to finally fund the construction of a four-lane highway in McDowell County official. Of course, we’ve been promised this before. So it’s now up to the elected leaders – and all of the good citizens of McDowell County – to hold Justice to his word. Please be vocal and fight to ensure that Justice, and the West Virginia Legislature, will follow through with this all-important promise.
In the meantime, we remain cautiously optimistic about the fate of the federal infrastructure deal.
We realize this deal could still fall apart at the last minute but remain hopeful that it will meet the needs of enough lawmakers – both Republicans and Democrats – to ensure its passage. Then Biden will need to keep his promise and sign the bipartisan deal into law with no additional strings attached.
This is our best chance to keep construction going on the King Coal Highway in Mercer County and to finally get construction on the Coalfields Expressway rolling again.
It could be now or never for these critical four-lane corridors.