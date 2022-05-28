My oldest brother is 53 years old and is in the fight of his life, not overseas where he served his country, but here in West Virginia, USA. In the last few years, he has had a stint put in his heart, esophageal cancer, where he had to endure having part of his esophagus removed and chemotherapy treatment. Now, his kidneys and heart are failing fast.
Just this year, President Biden had come out and said that the burn pits in Saudi Arabia were causing cancer in members of the military who had served there.
With each of my brother’s medical issues that arise, there are roadblocks of excuses from the Veterans Administraton and other doctors. They had not received authorization (payment approval), images, medical records or other relevant information to help him, leading to more delays while he continues to die. Just recently, he was able to secure an appointment for the Cleveland Clinic to be looked at for the possibility of a heart transplant. While I am more than thankful that this has occurred, the process to get this has been ridiculous. It was supposed to take three to five weeks to get the appointment, according to the V.A. He called almost every day to follow up and left voice mails with no one returning his calls. He finally got a hold of someone and was told they had been waiting on authorization of payment.
Instead of being mad like me, he was just happy that he had the appointment. That’s just who he is. He would give anyone the shirt off his back or his last two dollars if he thought they needed it. He has raised money for Head Start and continues to raise money for the church through charity auctions as well as being a deacon at his church.
While I am the only member of my family including some of my children who did not go into the service, it has always been my belief that the government would at least take care of their health. I have seen with my own eyes that this is a fairy tale they tell young people to get them to sign up. In what world is it right, that servicepersons, who serve this country unconditionally, are required to jump through hoops continuously just to get the care they need to have a shot at living. Meanwhile, Congress and senators have their own hospitals or insurance programs to where they need no approval to receive health care for anything from a simple cold to a severe illness.
My oldest brother asked me not to write anyone or say anything about his situation or the treatment that he is receiving. He is scared that he is going to be lost in the system if he speaks up. Even with his health going downhill fast, he doesn’t want to lose. I hope he can forgive me, but I cannot stand by anymore and let them kill him with bureaucracy, lies and significant delays. He had a documented heart problem for over a year before anyone even mentioned it to him. The only reason he found out was because he recently received a new doctor after he had a stint put in and thought he knew. I am not saying that all his care providers and healthcare professionals are bad, because there have been some extraordinary people who have cared and done what they could. For those people, I will be forever grateful.
Thankfully, he has our parents (ages 79 and 74) helping take care of him. They take him to medical appointments, communicate with the doctors (when possible or allowed) and other various situations as they arise. Without family, the V. A. probably would have already saved money on my brother because he would probably not be here. How is this right? What can be done for immediate change?
I know others have suffered through other health issues and not been able to get care along the way. He doesn’t have the time for some future promise of change in the way we treat every service member that willingly gives it all for their country for the betterment of their family, friends, and every citizen of the United States. He needs help now and I am not staying quiet anymore. This is just part of what he has endured but this is the most crucial to save his life right now. He needs someone to start doing their job and quit making excuses.
My other brother recently made a statement that rang true to me. When he went to Saudi to help fight for this country, he wrote a blank check with the possibility of dying and not coming home to his family.
All service members deserve a chance to live.
Understand that as you are receiving this letter, there are other emails sent to newspapers, media outlets, and anyone with a voice that will listen and hopefully help. If enough people see it or hear it, maybe someone will care and do the right thing.
— Wade Herron lives in Spring Hope, N.C. He is formerly of Dorothy.