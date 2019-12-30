Our neighbors still need support during the holidays

Christmas is over and we’ve almost made it to 2020! I hope you had a wonderful holiday with family and friends and are looking forward to a prosperous 2020.
Over the holidays, I have been thinking about all the service personnel that work during the Holiday season to care for us, but get little thank you for their efforts. As a board member of Raleigh General Hospital, I think about all the health care professionals — doctors, nurses, other health care professionals, and all service personnel — that work on all the Holidays so we can all be assured our health care needs can be met. I think also about the emergency service personnel — Police, Fire, Ambulance, Snow Plow Drivers, and other essential service personnel that work on all the Holidays to keep us safe. I think about the members of our Armed Forces that work to keep our country safe while sacrificing being with their families over this Holiday season. I also think about the folks who work in hotels, restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations, convenience stores, and other retail ventures that remain open so we can be served.
There are also agencies funded by United Way, such as Hospice of Southern West Virginia, who serve patients and their families during the last days of their lives, which are often sadly during this Holiday season.
All these people sacrifice time with their families to make our lives easier. We owe them all a great big thank you and much gratitude for what they do and for always being there for us — even when the rest of us are enjoying a Holiday break.
Needs of our community do not diminish, but often times increase, during the Holiday season. Our 2-1-1 Hotline is a great example of how people are helped when in need. We are able to counsel people every day who are going through the most trying times of their lives. Sometimes their problems have a simple solution — for example, recently an elderly, illiterate gentleman had a car stolen from him. He needed help filling out the paperwork and no one would give him the time of day. Once he got in touch with Marsha at our 2-1-1 Hotline, we were able to help him complete the paperwork that needed filed with the courts. Some problems, however, are much more complex, such as a power bill that was run up while someone was in the hospital, or a grandparent being left with five grandchildren in the middle of the night to care for. Through our 2-1-1 Hotline, Marsha is able to first and foremost be a listening ear to people in our community who are truly struggling and have no idea where to turn, even during this Holiday season. Also, by listening and caring about their needs, she is able to direct them to help.
When we are at a low point in our life, it is very difficult for us to lift ourselves up alone. We need the help of the Lord, our family, and our friends. Consider the United Way of Southern West Virginia a friend. The staff at United Way works as hard as they do in order to help others get through the tough times in their lives. They have a goal this year to raise $900,000 to help meet the needs of our community.
I am asking you again, to give thanks for the blessings you have and look into your hearts to see what you can do to help us reach this monumental goal of $900,000 to meet the needs of those in our community who need a hand up. Please consider being a hand raiser and a game changer by donating to United Way of Southern West Virginia. You can pledge conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org or by calling 304-253-2111 to speak to a United Way representative. You may also mail your contribution to United Way of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801. Remember, no donation is too small and every dollar helps! Thanks for your support.
I wish you a prosperous and blessed 2020. Happy New Year!
Nancy Kissinger is the United Way Campaign chair.