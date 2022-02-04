Last November, as Donald Trump continued sowing seeds of doubt about the integrity of U.S. elections, West Virginia’s secretary of state, Mac Warner, jumped on board in his own effort to undermine our trust in government. Warner announced a “See Something, TEXT Something!” program to clamp down on election cheaters and troublemakers here in West Virginia – even though records show they are few and far between.
Both politicians and others should rise to a higher standard and deal with the facts such as they are – and stop trying to leverage citizen fear and suspicion, stop driving the wedge between us even deeper.
America needs to be put on the mend, politically and socially, and it does not help that elected leaders – defeated ones, too – are purposefully standing in the way.
Evidence is thick that the former president was operating – and continues to do so – in the absence of fact. Warner, too, is without a scintilla of evidence that our state elections were or are under assault. Nevertheless, he took the opportunity to pump fear into the process. Warner, with a new program that no one was asking for, was calling upon our fellow citizens to rat on one another, to snitch, to send text messages sharing suspicions that someone was breaking election law, that someone must be trying to steal the vote, that “those people” are up to no good.
The program, Warner wrote at the time, “allows a citizen easy and immediate access to file a confidential complaint.”
Forget the obvious disrespect this shows current poll workers, our very own secretary of state was unleashing citizens to turn against one another, to show up at polling sites on election day to intimidate the timid.
Spy on your neighbor, Warner was encouraging us to do, and file a report regardless of the veracity of what you think you saw or the rumor you heard.
This was nothing new from those who like to play political games all in the name of demonizing the other side.
Last year, a Texas abortion law was passed where almost any citizen who suspects that a fellow citizen has assisted someone in getting an abortion can file a civil lawsuit against that person.
If a suit succeeds, a $10,000 reward is given to the tipster. No need for government surveillance when you can turn citizens against one another.
And now, in another venue, Virginia citizens get to play along.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the newly elected Republican, has set up his own tattletale email program for citizens who can now send reports of anything suspicious that they see in their children’s schools. We have to watch those nefarious teachers, essentially the governor is saying, because as a group they are more liberal than the general population and, well, liberals are all about teaching critical race theory and handing students controversial books to read. And not just those straw men, but anything like-minded busybodies deem suspicious, anything they would consider disrespectful – in the classrooms, the playgrounds or the administrator’s office. And, perhaps now, beyond the school grounds.
Again, these times require uniters, not dividers, people who can show us our commonalities rather than inciting us to riot – based on nothing but a suspicion amplified into a big lie.