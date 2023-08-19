I hope you did not choke on your Cheerios on Thursday, reading Gov. Jim Justice’s assurances that a proposed hydrogen plant in Point Pleasant would operate with zero emissions by leveraging carbon capture and sequestration technologies to deposit greenhouse gas emissions beneath state-owned wildlife areas – like, for instance, our state parks.
Imagine that for a second.
For his part, Justice said, “We’re going to do the right things. We’re not going to endanger our state. We’re not going to endanger our state parks. We’re not going to endanger our way of life.”
Yes, trust him, the governor was saying, because we can always count on a coal baron to do the right thing by way of our environment and by way of the people living downstream from a mountaintop mining operation, right? Do we trust our state’s CEO to cook up a backroom deal with a generous helping of $62.5 million in forgivable loans and brought to a boil out of view of the public eye?
No. No. Never.
Do technologies exist to successfully capture and sequester carbon? Yes, but they are not widely in use and given the advanced stages of climate change that are grabbing today’s headlines, more impactful solutions are needed now. Besides, if carbon capture was such a reliable fix to all that ails our environment, wouldn’t it be taking on a larger role in this fight that we have on our hands?
Simply stated, carbon capture, as it is employed and because of its expense, is not a solution to our troubles.The technology has been around for decades, used to strip carbon out of factory emissions as well as remove carbon that’s already in the air. But it’s pricey. Extremely so. And, again, not widely in use – for a reason.
Past governmental efforts to boost carbon capture schemes have amounted to little more than a burial ground for taxpayer money. And that is exactly what we have here.
Plus, there are all of those nagging questions that the governor does not seem obliged to answer.
During a public comment segment of the Economic Development Authority meeting, Karan May, a representative for the Sierra Club in West Virginia, had several concerns.
She wanted to know whether the Department of Environmental Protection would provide oversight and whether the agency has enough oil and gas inspectors to be effective. She asked about compliance with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and if there was a risk to the state’s water and air. She asked if the governor would consider slamming the brakes to this boondoggle – my term, not hers – to engage more stakeholders, like your common, everyday citizen, in the process.
And, yes, she wondered aloud, what is the economic viability of the carbon capture process. She suggested that the governor was making a gamble with taxpayers’ money.
Joe Carney, a Charleston resident, was at the session, too, and he asked about the potential effects of carbon capture in state forests, about big trucks and pipelines and injection wells and compressors and pumps and all manner of machinery not typically found in a state park.
The governor did not have answers, or at least none that he was willing to share publicly, only that if any of that environmental degradation were to happen, turning our state parks into a sequestration landfill for the fossil fuel industry, the deal would be a no go, he said.
Convenient, given the governor is approaching his last year in office and won’t be around to see the worst of it.
So, no. I am not trusting the guy. Clearly, he has his priorities. But those special and personal interests in this day and age do not align with what would be truly best for the state and its environment.
I would not trust the governor as far as I could throw the big guy because this state has a sorry history of coal barons like him taking what they want, lining their pockets and leaving the toxic remains of manufacturing for the rest of us to clean up. In fact, just this past May, coal companies controlled by the Justice family were sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for failure to pay what they owe in penalties for a long list of mine cleanup violations.
So, no. I’ll take a pass.
You should, too.
