We have lost our core values. The culture of today is to blame this one or blame that one because I don't have a good life. The idea of getting a hand up instead of a hand out never entered their mind.
We have a culture of brokenness and hate. We have division and inhumanity toward one another. Those who are not happy with their race or gender and want changes made to accommodate them. Surely, in this day and time, everyone can be taken care of without taking or sacrificing others' way of life.
All this hate and division and the brokenness that can't handle everyday life. All is affecting our most vulnerable, our children.
The culture of today warrants more scrutiny of actions in our schools. When they have to monitor, lock and secure our school doors to keep our children safe. Even though teachers may balk at security on the grounds, the culture today warrants it. Parents want their kid's safety to be number one.
We ask, "Is there anyone in charge that can take care of the challenges facing our country and our society?"
The brokenness and the hate should be addressed and the proper people in charge. Families and those who deal with those who struggle with brokenness should see that they do not get weapons. See that weapons are locked up, no access.
When the government and society take their eye off the problem, their "go to" take the weapons of the public. Government officials sure have security and what would happen if we didn't?
Laws and background checks will not work if hate and brokenness are not dealt with.
We ask ourselves, the culture of today, are the leaders to blame, our media or those who influence our children? Or is it our family life? The children pay the high price.
Carole Williams
Shady Spring
