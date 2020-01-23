The West Virginia State Legislature entered its 2020 session on Jan. 8. Our state faces myriad issues, most of which we’ve written about in the past. We are still in an uphill battle against opioid addiction, our foster care system seems to be failing our children, we are steadily losing population, especially among the younger generations, and we have huge problems facing our education system.
Despite these growing concerns, our state Senate recently made headlines for passing a resolution to invite Frederick County, Virginia, to become a part of our state.
What?
This is a headline becoming of a story from a satire site like The Onion, but it is disturbingly real. And it isn’t the first time this has happened.
The citizens of West Virginia pay for our Senate to lead us and work proactively on solutions to our many problems, and instead, they want to waste time inviting a county from another state to board our own sinking ship.
Why would anyone in Frederick County want to join us? And why would we want them to?
Perhaps our Senate sees an opportunity for tax revenue or some other short-term gains? Surely, if there are any profits to be made, they would be negated by the massive expense incurred when changing residents’ addresses, driver’s licenses and license plates.
To make matters even more cartoonish, this resolution was presented on Jan. 10 – just two days into the legislative session. Our leaders’ idea of priorities is confusing at best.
Charles Trump, R-Morgan, who introduced the resolution, argues that the shared history and culture West Virginians have with Frederick County makes it a natural addition.
“I cannot imagine anyone in West Virginia that would not be delighted in having Frederick County be a part of the state,” Trump said.
This may be true, but we certainly have a lot of other serious matters to discuss before giving any serious thought to redrawing our state’s borders.
Even setting aside the things our legislators should be focused on, if we were to begin changing the borders of West Virginia, is that a precedent we really want to set? We have two panhandles that are wedged out between other states. What happens if Maryland, Pennsylvania and Ohio decide to start inviting our counties to join them?
We oppose any legislation that alters our state’s borders, and we further oppose our valuable money and time being spent on frivolous and unwanted invitations to counties in other states to be a part of West Virginia.
We have plenty of real work to do. Please, get started.