Now that millions of Americans took part in celebrations to honor the legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, let’s reflect on the events that took place this past week in Fairmont.
On Aug. 28, 1963 King spoke in front of a crowd of more than 200,000 people on the mall in Washington, D.C. and gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.
“I have a dream that my four children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character,” King said at the culmination of the legendary March on Washington.
On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, Fairmont City Council Member David Kennedy said he refused to apologize for using such language as “gooks” and “towel-heads,” racial slurs we hope would leave, sooner rather than later, the American lexicon. These antiquated, hurtful words have been used to describe people of Asian and Middle Eastern decent, respectively.
We condemn any use of words that place someone in a “lesser than” role.
The Times West Virginian, while we strive to be the paragon of free speech and the First Amendment, condemn Kennedy’s remarks. They are harmful and have no place in the public discourse, especially for a man the public has entrusted to serve in a diplomatic role where he is charged with helping oversee a multi-million dollar city government.
We respect Kennedy’s years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. But his service to defend this great nation is not a free pass to frivolously scattershot hate speech on social media or elsewhere.
And while the First Amendment allows Americans to say virtually anything, there is a fine line one must walk when serving a diverse public.
We support holding Kennedy and every elected official to a higher standard of behavior and civility.
In other words, just because the Constitution gives us the right to say something, we should all use decency and common sense that is undergirded by respect and care for every other living human, regardless of what religion, ethnic group and sexual orientation they come from.
Serving in elected office is not a place of privilege where office holders can act cavalier about their actions and claim “the voters put me here, so it’s the voters who can vote me out.”
Fairmont, the so-called Friendly City, was set back by Kennedy’s hurtful comments and it may take a while to recover from this type of incident.
Council Member Kennedy’s speech proves once again that Dr. King’s dream that has not yet come true in America.
The other unfortunate reality is that King’s dream may never come true as long as there are people who think words like these don’t hurt.