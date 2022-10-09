Last week, the U.S. Department of Transportation said it had approved electric vehicle charging station plans for all 50 states, which means phase one of West Virginia’s plan has gotten the OK from federal officials. The state Department of Transportation’s plan can now move into the solicitation phase for alternative fuel corridors.
Electric vehicle charging stations are planned in Wheeling, Parkersburg, Ripley, Charleston, Huntington, Beckley, Lewisburg, Bluefield, Flatwoods, Weston, Morgantown, and Martinsburg, as part of phase one.
WattLogic, an EV charging station installer, released a report on the benefits to private businesses that choose to add a charging station. Its top reason was to attract new customers.
“EV drivers need places to charge and have to wait while their batteries get juiced up. Your business is the ideal place for a customer base to visit and spend time. The more time spent in a business, the more likely one is to spend money,” WattLogic said.
Of course, public charging stations along major highways are not the same as those installed off the exit ramps in our communities. But surely those in the communities who know an EV charging station is on its way are working on ways to take advantage of them.
How do we make this infrastructure change work for West Virginia and its communities? If there is one area in which Mountain State residents excel, it’s creatively thinking about new ways to make money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.