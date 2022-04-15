We support the strategy of the Beckley Common Council spending $130,000 on an out-of-state firm to provide lifeguards for both the smaller Historic Black Knight Municipal Park pool and the larger New River Park pool – if for no other reason than to provide our children and citizens with an outdoors entertainment venue where they can unwind, get some exercise, breathe some fresh air, engage socially with friends old and new and make some memories.
In other words, have some fun.
Leslie Baker, the city’s parks and recreation director, announced last week that she and city treasurer Billie Trump will be asking Beckley Common Council to approve the contract with USA Management, a national company that outfits municipalities, homeowners associations and the like with lifeguards.
To our way of thinking, this is a worthy investment in the kids, our kids, too many of whom suffer from obesity, diabetes and other debilitating health issues that are the direct result of unhealthy eating habits and the lack of exercise. Not that the concession stand will help with any of that, but a few laps in the pool – or just time playing in the water – certainly will.
We also know that we risk being flat-out wrong, of making a play for young adults who may have moved on to other distractions that are not wholly defined by the summer season.
We wish it had not come to this, depending on outside assistance for what in the past had never been an issue. We wish we could look to ourselves and find answers, but lifeguard shortages have become a phenomenon in the past decade here as well as across the country, at municipal pools big and small, at private pools, at state and county parks and even at beaches along the Atlantic coast.
This isn’t just a Beckley thing. But the lifeguard shortage, clearly, was real, prompting Ward 3 Councilman Robert Dunlap and local businessman Brian Brown to offer help in recruiting local lifeguards. Unfortunately, through no one’s fault, the effort produced numbers well short of what was needed. And the shortage was never going to be solved by more aggressive recruitment tactics or higher pay as the city had proposed.
Even with that, even with this being talked about intently the past two years, Baker reported five viable lifeguard applicants as of last week – and it takes at least 10 to open both pools.
So, yes, the time to move on was at hand – and Baker, we think, has come up with a smart and reasonable plan of bringing in outside help.
For their part, citizens and council members alike will need to get more comfortable with the concept that neither of the pools, like most all of what the parks and recreation offers, is a money-making operation. The pools, like the Black Knight tennis courts and golf course, are simply a public service to make life more enjoyable here in the city of champions. It’s OK to spend money on amenities for folks to enjoy, to have a little fun and to feel good about living here.
That’s it. Nothing more complicated than that.
Besides, even during better times, the pools were lucky to turn a profit. In 2016, according to numbers provided by Trump, the city took in $143,986 at New River Pool in admission, membership, lessons, concessions, waterslide admissions and a generous $36,705 in hotel/motel taxes. And at the end of the summer, the pool had netted an $860 profit.
And the trend in the years between then and the Covid years show a concerning downward trend with revenues falling all the way to $70,543 in 2018. The losses? $19,218 in 2017, $15,711 in 2018 and $23,031 in 2019.
Regardless, we remain undaunted and hope for the very best in turnout, fun and an improved image of the city that we can collectively hold up to the world.
Baker is showing us a way forward without any grand promises. The council should dive in. The water is just fine.