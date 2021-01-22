Students returned to school in southern West Virginia on Tuesday, Jan. 19. By Wednesday, Jan. 20, our office in Beckley had began receiving calls for assistance with shoes for local children. Local school counselors, teachers, social workers, and administrative staff identify students in need of shoes and contact United Way of Southern West Virginia. Through our Equal Footing Shoe Fund, we provide a new, athletic-style pair of shoes to children who do not have proper-fitting, weather-appropriate shoes.
Children between the ages of 4 and 8 outgrow their shoes every six months. For many families, budgets do not allow purchase of multiple sizes of shoes during the school year. New shoes are purchased at the beginning of the year and funds are depleted for replacements when shoes become too small or worn out. Shoes that do not fit or are worn or weather-inappropriate are a safety concern, cause stigmatization, and prevent children from participating in physical education classes. 0ur goal is to provide a new pair of shoes in hopes of breaking down learning barriers so children can focus on their education, friends, and fun.
For families whose budgets are stretched so thin to make purchasing new shoes difficult, food insecurity may also be an issue. One in four children in southern West Virginia lives in a household experiencing food insecurity. Effects of food insecurity on young children include increased hospitalizations, higher risk of anemia and asthma, poor health, developmental risks and behavior problems such as aggression, depression, and attention deficit disorder. Our goal is to partner with food pantries and programs that bridge the gap for families who struggle to provide enough food for a healthy, active lifestyle for all household members.
Any resident of southern West Virginia who needs information on where to find food assistance, utility assistance, information on housing, mental health resources, child protective services, or other non-emergency information can call our 211 Information and Referral Hotline. Calls are confidential, and any information shared will remain private. Our goal is to connect callers with the local help they need.
We can accomplish these goals only through partnerships with local agencies, governments, businesses, and nonprofits and through the generous donations made by our community. The power of the combined contributions of our donors allows us at United Way to continue pursuing the mission of improving lives in southern West Virginia by focusing on health, education, and financial stability. We believe every child should have a good education, every citizen should feel financially stable, and every community should be healthy and strong.
Please consider living, giving, and leading UNITED by contributing to United Way of Southern West Virginia. Secure donations can be made online at unitedwayswv.org, through a call to our office at 304-253-2111 or by mailing a check to PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.