I am writing in response to an article published in the May 24 Register-Herald titled, “Religious split grays on abortion”. The article spoke about eleven clinic staff who are mostly “deeply faithful Christian women” who “have no trouble at all reconciling their work with their religion.” I find this deeply troubling as the Bible declares that murder is sin.
The article states that “the nurse in the recovery room got her Bible out of her bag in the closet and began to read. Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding.” This is a wonderful scripture that I often read myself; however, it should not be interpreted to explain away sin. It tells you that you should not be “leaning on your own understanding”. The Sixth Commandment found in Exodus 20:13 tells us: “Thou shalt not kill.” How can you reconcile the Sixth Commandment with abortion?
Working in an abortion clinic, no matter what you do, makes you accountable for killing innocent babies. At judgment day the blood of those innocent babies will be on your hands. Just as Pilate in the Bible tried to wash his hands to become innocent of crucifying Jesus, the blood of Jesus was still on his hands for being a part of that cruel act, the sin remained. The only way to get rid of sin is to come to Jesus with a broken heart and contrite spirit seeking forgiveness and repenting of your sins and becoming a new creature in Christ. John 6:37 says: “…and him that cometh to me I will in no wise cast out”.
The article speaks about “Christianity supporting freedom” and “bodily autonomy” and quotes the nurse as saying, “The idea of the state restricting what a person can do with their own body is in direct conflict with that,” she said, “and it is reminiscent of being under someone else’s control – of slavery.” Excuse me! It’s not your own body, it’s an innocent little human being that did not ask to be there in the first place.
Remember God’s word will never change for anyone. Isaiah 5:20 states, “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil…”. America has killed enough babies. Praise God for the decision the Supreme Court made when they overturned Roe v Wade. God Bless America!
Bonnie Galford
Wayside
