I applaud the vision of someone who is pitching a luxury hotel in downtown Beckley. My question is, when the hotel is booked, what will the patrons do? There is almost no shopping available in downtown. Compared to other places like Lewisburg, there are almost no activities in the downtown area for guests in this new hotel.
In the many years I have been doing business in Beckley, I have always been told of the next vision. This new vision would cause a revitalization of downtown Beckley. When the new federal courthouse was being built, the buzz was it would cure the ills of downtown. It did not. Now, the city – and the blame lies with many administrations – has allowed the downtown to become so dilapidated. The buildings are falling down and in such disrepair that there is virtually no retail space available for a revitalization of the “downtown” as it once was. I hope that the city is not “putting all their eggs in one basket” as it were, because one project is not going to fix downtown Beckley.
Aside from the lack of things to do downtown, there are other issues. Homeless people, drug use and other social issues are plaguing the downtown area as well. Until these other social issues are addressed, downtown will not be revitalized.
I do not want this to sound like Beckley is beyond hope. I had many chances to leave and when I did, I wanted to come back. Beckley has a lot to offer; however, I do not believe that one project is going to fix downtown Beckley. Beckley needs a comprehensive plan that encompasses the social needs along with the lack of retail space available for development of a strong and revitalized downtown Beckley.
Steven Webb
Beckley
