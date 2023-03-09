But of course, on yet another head-scratching day more remarkable than all of the others, which is saying something of this Legislature, the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday defeated a bill establishing 18 as the legal age of consent and marriage in West Virginia.
And, of course, keeping child brides a viable alternative for older men was not the only item on the “to do” agenda of these older men, whose legislative intent – by all appearances – is to maintain ugly social remnants of the past in the here and now.
With two full days left in the 60-day session, perhaps the supermajority of Republicans, feeling excitement swelling to swing the status quo further back in time, can bring back Jim Crow laws, outlaw interracial marriage and do away with child labor laws so that coal barons can send children back into the mines – all in the name of economic development and jobs, jobs, jobs.
They might even be able to deny civil rights to certain citizens, like say those in the LGBTQ+ community. Oh, wait. In the name of religious freedom, which is just another name for discrimination, they did that.
You think I kid, I know, and I’d like to rise above being facetious. But the very same Senate committee on the very same day killed an amendment to eliminate “spousal exemption” from the criminal code, in essence making the rape of a spouse legal in good ol’ West Virginia.
Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, suggested that forced sexual contact in marriage is just a benefit to being married. Yes, he did. But this is not the first time Karnes’ carnal instincts have run counter to common decency. Earlier this year, Karnes railed against exemptions to West Virginia’s abortion ban for rape and incest victims because he believed child rape victims often “romanticize” their adult abusers.
Ladies and gentlemen, Karnes is one fine example of why West Virginia is stuck up to its cultural axles in the past and can’t get out of the ditch.
So it should come as no small wonder that this Legislature struggles mightily with the responsibility of protecting our most vulnerable populations, especially our children.
Let me be clear: Child marriage is linked to child abuse and human trafficking. Girls who are poor, lack education and live in rural areas – sound like anyone you know? – are more likely to enter into an underage marriage.
We all know – or should – that West Virginia’s high child poverty rate is one of the country’s highest, and much of that is because of a lack of education and a rural landscape contributing to their vulnerabilities. Often, they seek security in marriage. Is anyone surprised that, according to the Pew Research Center, West Virginia had the highest rate of child marriages across the U.S. in 2014, when the state’s five-year average was 7.1 marriages for every 1,000 children ages 15 to 17?
So while we appreciate personal testimony from committee senators waxing nostalgic about their parents getting hitched at an exceptionally young age, fine, but this ain’t about them – as they always try to make it. This is about child brides in the U.S. who as a group are 50 percent more likely to drop out of high school and much more likely to end up in poverty, girls who are at an increased risk for psychiatric disorders and their marriages likely to end in divorce.
If for once we could get our legislators to turn their attention to the hard scrabble conditions and unfortunate outcomes too many people in West Virginia face, maybe, just maybe, we could change the score.
And on that note, perhaps there is a saving grace.
The child marriage ban, thought to be dead after the Wednesday committee vote, was resurrected and will get a vote by the full Senate Friday morning. I am guessing it passes – despite whatever fantasy Sen. Karnes is entertaining.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.