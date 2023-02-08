A photo appeared recently in the newspaper of a young man clad only in a pair of women’s panties (or something similar) parading down Main Street and having a big old time.
Down in Texas in February 1836, one hundred eighty-five men fortified the Alamo holding back Santa Anna’s army of 5,000. Those 185 men willingly gave their lives for the concept of freedom for Texas and for the citizens of the United States of America.
I just wonder that if today, those men were faced with the same situation, would they make the same decision to voluntarily give up their lives after seeing what the United States has become.
Richard Bradford
Edwight, WV
Commented
