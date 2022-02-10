It goes by many different names. Some call it Tennessee mountain stack cake, or Kentucky apple stack cake or even the Appalachian stack cake. But growing up, it was just called stack cake and it came straight from my great-grandma’s kitchen.
Like the name suggests, it’s a cake that’s made of many layers. Each layer tasted like fall, with cinnamon and nutmeg as stars of the ingredients. Layer by layer, she spread applesauce on the cakes, stacking them up one by one. Once they were stacked together and made as one cake, nothing was put on top. No icing. No sugar. Just cake. Just simplicity.
It’s something that simply belongs to her, no matter how many years have passed. If someone talks about stack cake, her name is never left out of the conversation.
It’s so powerful that every time I meet someone new, I want to bake them a stack cake. Meanwhile, I’ve never attempted it myself. Yet, I always feel like they should get to experience the same joy that the cakes bring everyone else.
But it’s probably just the memories behind it, of childhood and peace.
Though it tasts like fall, it reminds me of sweet summer evenings, with the windows open to let in the smell of fresh cut grass. Something that I didn’t like the smell of, but everyone else did. It reminds me of eating at a small wooden table and drinking out of one of the many glass jelly jars that filled the cabinets.
It reminds me of her perfectly white hair and that her favorite color was peach. It replays the memories I had snapped with a camera long ago and transforms them into a movie. It’s peace, joy and laughter. A safe place.
Isn’t it funny what one bite of food can do?
The art of baking is therapeutic and calming. That is, until it isn’t. A piece of eggshell falls in, a timer won’t stop beeping and the kitchen has transformed into a Dumpster. Yet, baking is special. Baked dishes can bring comfort to those hurting, alone or in need of company. Baking also brings joy to those celebrating and living in their happiest of moments.
But baking also holds the power of keeping the memory of lost ones alive. It also allows others to see a piece of their legacy without ever even meeting them.
These dishes bring joy to the dinner table, and long conversations filled with joyful memories and smiles that reach the eyes.
Maybe it’s silly to think of things in these sort of ways, but everyone has seen a certain kind of food and has thought of someone close to them. It’s a calming and therapeutic thing that many don’t realize. It’s almost like reliving those days.
Until I find the courage (and the correct pans) to bake the stack cake myself, I’ll keep the recipe tucked away in the book. Maybe I’ll save it for a day that is in need of some more love and life, or to show someone my childhood by letting them get to experience it, too.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.