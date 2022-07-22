Our nation’s politics have become so poisonous and tribal, so rancid and divisive that norms of decency have been completely turned upside down. Respect for our nation’s institutions and those who serve to protect and defend is at low tide. It is heartbreaking and troubling – and is being leveraged and manipulated by those with ill intent. At times it is difficult to see what was once this shining city on a hill, America, from the bog of where we have drifted.
And we all know who was responsible for pushing us in this direction.
As you may remember, former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone suffered a heart attack and was beaten by a mob during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection as he and other brave law enforcement officers, men and women, attempted to defend, as it turns out, our democracy and what had been, in every presidential election in our nation’s history, a peaceful transfer of power. He put himself on the line for us and our country that day, battling supporters of then-President Donald Trump who had stormed the building in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden’s election win.
Like others dressed in blue, Fanone answered the call, in this case a citywide emergency in D.C. that turned into a direct assault on the nation’s Capitol. Evidence showed that he was beaten unconscious with fists and poles and repeatedly stunned with a Taser on his neck.
Rioters then tried to pull his gun from its holster.
“Kill him with his own gun!” one yelled.
Another officer who stood against insurrectionists that day, Brian D. Sicknick, died during the riot as he was overpowered and pummeled by rioters who had been stirred into a frenzy by a president who was willfully directing others into harm’s way.
With the support of white supremacists and having helped bake a devious plot to upend our political order, President Trump incited the violence that day, knowing full well that the many in the mob were armed.
This was the stuff of Third World banana republics, of coups planned by a potentate and his circle of yes-men and grifters willing to sacrifice the lives of others to satiate their own hunger to rule, to bully, to pocket the nation’s wealth and have their way in all matters, at all costs. This was an unpopular, despicable man, an aging, supreme narcissist, a wannabe tyrant and Mafia boss whose grip on reality was tenuous at best.
Fanone resigned from the police force last year and has spoken about his recovery from the trauma – both physical and emotional – of the attack. The situation at the Capitol, we now know only because of the House select committee’s investigation, had become so fraught with danger that a White House security official said agents whose duty was to protect Vice President Mike Pence were “starting to fear for their own lives.”
“There were calls to say goodbye to family members,” the security official said in testimony for the committee.
Pence, of course, had been targeted in a tweet and in a speech by the president that day as failing to live up to his duty to overturn, illegally, the will of millions of voters in order that Trump may be declared the winner.
And for that, the president’s obedient lapdogs were out to hang the VP.
And now, a year and a half later, Fanone, who had voted for Trump, this American hero, was heckled Thursday night by protesters near the Capitol where he had been attending a hearing by the select committee.
Let us repeat: There are those among us who would taunt and trouble an American hero, one who stood for law and order. That goes beyond the pale and turns our whole sense of order on its head.
Fanone was simply a cop on the beat who was doing his job, responding to an emergency to protect the Capitol and those inside – a cop who nearly died in the line of duty.
And now we have people in this country who are so bent and deluded by the lies and propaganda of a self-indulgent former president who cares only about himself that they would go out of their way to torment such a fellow American.
Oh say can you see.
