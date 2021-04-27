As April’s sunbeams stream through windowsills and ornery greenbrier bushes display a first blush of scratch-worthy thorns, I am feeling a hint of a seasonally induced malady.
It’s cliche to call it spring fever, but is there any better term?
I long to hang a sign on my office door reading simply, “Gone fishin’.”
Those with a little age will remember the phrase from television shows, movies and comic strips of decades past.
Apparently owners of country stores, barbershops and other small-town businesses could post this note and be forgiven for an afternoon absence.
It was more than a message. It was a state of mind.
● ● ●
A room in our basement had a corner filed with a half dozen fishing poles and at least three boxes of tackle.
They were there for use by any child — or adult — who felt a sudden need for peace and reflection while casting a line into a sun-dabbled, serene river.
We were lucky. The house on the hill overlooked the Bluestone. A fishing trip needed no pre-planning.
Hop down the basement steps, grab the gear, skip across the front lawn and driveway, and then head over the mountain and through the woods to the streaming water below.
It was a 10-minute journey for nimble kids and teens; a little longer for those old enough to worry about breaking a hip.
● ● ●
Necessary to any good fishing trip was the hunting of nightcrawlers beforehand. Some of my rural friends preferred seining for minnows, but we always felt earthworms were the best bait to lure rock bass onto the hook.
It should be noted that catching worms is, perhaps, one of the most country of growing-up-country activities.
There are no high heels or makeup or fancy hairstyles involved.
It is muddy and grimy work that involves going outside near the end of a summer thunderstorm and literally grabbing the earthworms that come up to the surface of the yard.
On a good evening one could catch handfuls at a time. They were tossed into a bucket of dirt and stored in the cool basement until fishing day arrived.
Sure, there were plenty of stores around the area that sold the bait, but we never bought anything we could catch for free in our own backyard.
● ● ●
As an older teen, my father’s coal company job allowed us access to a yearly beach vacation that also came with a deep-sea fishing boat and captain.
Although mountaineers one and all, my family would dutifully climb into the boat and head seaward in search of marlin and other great prey.
My land legs couldn’t take it. Less than a mile out in the ocean I would be dosed with Dramamine to stem my churning stomach. Hours later I would wake up loopy back at the boat dock with an angry sunburn and no fish in sight.
I realized then we were mountain folk, not sea folk.
And there’s no shame in that.
● ● ●
The redeye in the Bluestone weighed hundreds of pounds less than those deep-sea catches. But, on a lazy, sunny afternoon, they were all that we needed to make our day complete.
We never ate them. Toss and release was the standing order because basic infrastructure in rural communities left much to be desired.
Still, a breezy day spent casting and reeling off a sun-soaked rock was the best vacation getaway we could ask for.
● ● ●
It’s been awhile since I made the excursion over the mountain to the gentle, rippling rapids below.
I can see from my daily commute that a couple of downed trees have marred our once-perfect fishing hole.
But that’s OK. I am sure the redeye are still there, circling in the river’s depths.
In a dark corner of the basement I think a few fishing poles remain with at least one box of tackle.
There are no nightcrawlers at the ready, but those I can buy if there’s no thunderstorm in the forecast.
I am tired and weary and more than ready for a perk-me-up dose of spring.
I do believe it’s time to go fishin’.
—
