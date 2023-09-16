When the Legislature convenes its next session after the first of the year, our delegates and senators need to spend due diligence and additional appropriations on K-12 education, adding support in classrooms to reduce student-to-teacher ratios and to find a better answer than what lawmakers wrote last session on discipline.
Recent statewide test scores say West Virginia students made small, almost negligible gains last year after Covid made a major mess of progress, the previous year, pushing scores to historic lows. To their credit, legislators wrote and passed the Third Grade Success Act, a fairly significant education reform bill. While the legislation carried a number of new initiatives, the most important was requiring specially-trained aides in many first-grade classrooms in an effort to boost low reading and math scores. There is nothing quite so effective as a child having the full and undivided attention of a teacher when trying to learn math concepts or phonics.
An unintended consequence of that bill, however, saw special education aides apply for and fill the new positions. State schools Superintendent Michele Blatt told lawmakers in the Education Oversight Commission on Education Accountability on Monday that data from 48 of 55 counties showed that 249 aides had moved into the new positions.
That, of course, created vacancies in special ed classrooms where the work is no less important and, in fact, can be more demanding.
Clearly, legislators are now taxed with finding incentives to keep those special education aides in place, especially since second- and third-grade aides for regular classrooms will be added in the coming years.
A new school discipline bill was not as helpful. Also passed this year, the bill gives teachers in grades six through 12 new guidelines for removing disruptive students from their classrooms. A get-tough requirement dictates that students in kindergarten through 12th grade who are removed from the classroom for disruptive behavior will be prohibited from returning to class the remainder of the day. It would count as an in-school suspension. If the student has to be removed from class three times in a one-month period, the student would receive an out-of-school suspension.
Already, state schools were dealing with this: In school year 2021-22, 28,000 students were suspended, and most of those students were either Black, disabled, homeless, in foster care or came from low socio-economic families.
It was not a good look.
Adding to the rather uneven and apparent bias to discipline minority students, around one in five of all Black students were suspended.
As concerning, about one in four of the 4,276 foster care students were suspended.
But the bill that passed did not address those discrepancies.
Even West Virginia Board of Education President Paul Hardesty said that while the bill may have been well-intentioned, it failed to address the discipline and learning issues the state needs to address. Further, he called it a “trainwreck waiting to happen.”
We would suggest the legislature start anew – and take their cue from administrators, educators, social workers and school psychiatrists – rather than relying on gut instinct and an “old school” approach to discipline.
Nobody wants to believe that schools are treating students different based on the color of their skin or their social status, but that’s what the statistics say.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.