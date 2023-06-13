I tend to listen to young people, read newspapers and the news wires, trust science and watch with a wary eye the adults in charge.
In Montana on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press, a 15-year-old kid, Mica Kantor, said in court that he has been worried about climate change since, at the age of 4, he dictated a letter to Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., because he was too young to write it himself.
Now this teen and 15 others are taking the state of Montana to court over climate change. Mica and his cohorts are pointing to the state constitution, which says a “clean and healthful environment” is the first of a half-dozen inalienable rights.
Imagine that.
And then imagine this: For more than three months, sea surface temperatures in the North Atlantic have been higher than any on record during this time of the year. That seismic news item was being reported from all corners this past weekend, including the worldwide scientific community. And it’s not just the Atlantic Ocean, as global sea surface temperatures are also climbing to new highs, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data show.
It was, no exaggeration, a startling development for anyone who cares about the future habitation of this planet. The world’s ability to temper the more catastrophic effects of climate change has been losing its grip for decades now. The forces that guarantee a doomsday reckoning are accelerating with evidence piling up in one scientific study after another, even as too many of those adults in charge ignore the obvious for either political or economic self-interest.
Regardless, the bill is coming due.
That surface warming? Two degrees warmer than the average dating back to 1982.
In various news reports, researchers say myriad factors may be contributing to the phenomenon, but at its base, underlying all of the calculations, measurements and hypotheses, is human-caused climate change.
And there is no longer an argument about whether climate calamities are in our immediate future. They have arrived and the worst is yet to come.
We caught a good look at what this looks like. Throughout May and into June, an extraordinary outbreak of wildfires across eastern Canada sent smoke pouring into the northeastern U.S., forcing millions to stay indoors as skies darkened – an “apocalyptic haze,” one reporter called it.
But the effects, like the warming of our oceans and seas, are happening around the world. In Antarctica, sea ice is in rapid retreat and unusually warm temperatures are basting multiple pinpoints around the world.
The World Meteorological Organization predicts that at least one of the next five years — and the five-year period as a whole — will be the Earth’s warmest on record.
In Montana, which, like West Virginia, is a red state with a lot of coal, oil and gas interests, the adults are saying that fossil fuels are part of our nation’s energy strategy and must be on the table in any such discussion.
Justin Trudeau, Canada’s liberal-leaning prime minister, said last week that his government may soon create a disaster response agency in order to “make sure we’re doing everything we can to predict, protect and act ahead of more of these events coming.”
Seems late to the party.
Canada, like the U.S., is a major producer of oil and gas.
The long-term trend is baked into this cake and we are headed, right now and tomorrow, toward a much warmer planet – at sea and on land.
When Mica mailed his letters to various public officials in Montana, he got a few replies, The Associated Press story said, each automated: “Thanks for your concern, we appreciate your feedback.”
As I say, I prefer a conversation – an authentic talk and not some canned response – with the kids. The adults who should care do not.
The kids are going to be left with this mess – so I want to hear their ideas, their solutions. We all should.
I guarantee it’s better than what the adults have come up with.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.